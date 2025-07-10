BLOXEL Gun Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 10, 2025
We added new codes!
Gear up with BLOXEL Gun codes and enter a thrilling first-shooter PvP experience. Shoot down your enemies and watch them turn into angels before vanishing out of existence. Owning the best weapons will give you an advantage on the battlefield.
All BLOXEL Gun Codes List
Active BLOXEL Gun Codes
- GIVEMEGAMBLING: 99 Coins
- GIVEMECAMPAIGN: 30 Gems
- UPDATE: 35 Coins
- XMAS2024: 20 Coins and 24 Gems
Expired BLOXEL Gun Codes
- RELEASE2024
- L ROADINGTON
- 100KVISITS
- 200KVISITS
How to Redeem Codes in BLOXEL Gun
To redeem codes in BLOXEL Gun you must do this:
- Launch Bloxel Gun in Roblox.
- Complete a short tutorial.
- Click the diamond icon in the upper-right corner.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Hit the REDEEM button.
Published: Jul 10, 2025 04:04 am