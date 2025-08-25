Forgot password
Blades Codes (August 2025)

Claim the latest Blades codes and become a Blades master.
Published: Aug 25, 2025 07:33 am

Updated August 25, 2025

We added all the latest codes!

Strategize and use Blades codes to slay your enemies. Equip the best weapons and jump into combat to destroy all enemies to prove your strength. Win battles, but most importantly, get your hands on the rarest blades in existence.

All Blades Codes List

Active Blades Codes

  • LUCKY5: Free rewards (Must be Level 5+)
  • RELEASE: Free rewards (Must be Level 5+)

Expired Blades Codes

  • There are no expired Blades codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blades

Redeem Blades codes by doing the following:

How to redeem codes in Blades.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Blades in Roblox.
  2. Click the Rewards button.
  3. Press the Codes button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

The Blades Trello showcases all of the weapons and their rarity. You’ll also see the codes there, as well as gear, game changes, emotes, and other features that exist in this fast-paced action game. Check the list and decide which weapon is worth grinding for.

There are many articles on Twinfinite that cover Roblox codes. You can see for yourself on our Roblox Codes section.

