Anime Immortals Codes (January 2025)

Anime Immortals codes are here to help you upgrade your favorite units fast, but only if you use them before they expire.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Jan 23, 2025 06:16 am

Updated: January 23, 2025

Searched for new codes!

Waves of enemies are waiting in line to destroy your base and the rest of the universe, but you have what it takes to prevent them with the help of amazing units and, of course, Anime Immortals codes that will provide you with freebies to claim valuable resources while fighting for freedom.

All Anime Immortals Codes List

Working Anime Immortals Codes 

  • 100LIKES: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and 50 Rare Gems
  • THANKYOU: Use for 3 Legendary Orbs of Potential
  • WELCOME: Use for 2 Rare Random Potion Boxes and 50 Rare Gems
  • RELEASE: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and 250 Rare Gems

Expired Anime Immortals Codes 

  • There are currently no inactive Anime Immortals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Immortals

Redeeming Anime Immortals codes for free rewards is a piece of cake with our detailed instructions:

How to redeem Anime Immortals codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Immortals in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button at the bottom of your screen.
  3. Click the Codes button on the left side.
  4. Insert a code into the Type code here text box.
  5. Hit the USE CODE button to claim your rewards.

If you want to grab more free rewards in similar games, feel free to check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

