Anime Immortals Codes (January 2025)

Waves of enemies are waiting in line to destroy your base and the rest of the universe, but you have what it takes to prevent them with the help of amazing units and, of course, Anime Immortals codes that will provide you with freebies to claim valuable resources while fighting for freedom.

All Anime Immortals Codes List

Working Anime Immortals Codes

100LIKES : Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and 50 Rare Gems

: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and 50 Rare Gems THANKYOU : Use for 3 Legendary Orbs of Potential

: Use for 3 Legendary Orbs of Potential WELCOME : Use for 2 Rare Random Potion Boxes and 50 Rare Gems

: Use for 2 Rare Random Potion Boxes and 50 Rare Gems RELEASE: Use for a Random Potion Box, Legendary Orb of Potential, and 250 Rare Gems

Expired Anime Immortals Codes

There are currently no inactive Anime Immortals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Immortals

Redeeming Anime Immortals codes for free rewards is a piece of cake with our detailed instructions:

Launch Anime Immortals in Roblox. Press the Shop button at the bottom of your screen. Click the Codes button on the left side. Insert a code into the Type code here text box. Hit the USE CODE button to claim your rewards.

