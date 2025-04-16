Anime Ascend Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: April 16, 2025 Searched for new codes.

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to rise to the top echelon of the anime multiverse? Assemble a team of the most powerful characters in the history of anime and unleash their wrath upon other NPCs like rabid dogs. Oh, you can’t get any good characters? Have some Anime Ascend codes!

All Anime Ascend Codes List

Active Anime Ascend Codes

1klikes : Damage Potion (New)

: Damage Potion welcome : 10 Cursed Notes (New)

: 10 Cursed Notes release: Yen Potion

Expired Anime Ascend Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Ascend codes.

How to Redeem Anime Ascend Codes

Master the art of redeeming Anime Ascend codes by following our step-by-step instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Ascend in Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (2). Press the green play button (3) to redeem your code.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy