Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Ascend featured artwork with player and villain characters
Image via Blackstar.
Category:
Codes

Anime Ascend Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Prepare for an ascenson with Anime Ascend codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Apr 16, 2025 01:51 pm

Updated: April 16, 2025

Searched for new codes.

Recommended Videos

Are you ready to rise to the top echelon of the anime multiverse? Assemble a team of the most powerful characters in the history of anime and unleash their wrath upon other NPCs like rabid dogs. Oh, you can’t get any good characters? Have some Anime Ascend codes!

All Anime Ascend Codes List

Active Anime Ascend Codes 

  • 1klikes: Damage Potion (New)
  • welcome: 10 Cursed Notes (New)
  • release: Yen Potion

Expired Anime Ascend Codes

  • There are currently no expired Anime Ascend codes.

How to Redeem Anime Ascend Codes

Master the art of redeeming Anime Ascend codes by following our step-by-step instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Ascend codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Ascend in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (2).
  4. Press the green play button (3) to redeem your code.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy