Anime Ascend Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: April 16, 2025
Searched for new codes.
Recommended Videos
Are you ready to rise to the top echelon of the anime multiverse? Assemble a team of the most powerful characters in the history of anime and unleash their wrath upon other NPCs like rabid dogs. Oh, you can’t get any good characters? Have some Anime Ascend codes!
All Anime Ascend Codes List
Active Anime Ascend Codes
- 1klikes: Damage Potion (New)
- welcome: 10 Cursed Notes (New)
- release: Yen Potion
Expired Anime Ascend Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Ascend codes.
How to Redeem Anime Ascend Codes
Master the art of redeeming Anime Ascend codes by following our step-by-step instructions below:
- Launch Anime Ascend in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code field (2).
- Press the green play button (3) to redeem your code.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Apr 16, 2025 01:51 pm