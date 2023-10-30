Will MW2 Camos Transfer to MW3? Answered

We are hardly a week away from the full release of Modern Warfare 3, and players are worried about their hard-earned cosmetics. Specifically, many are asking whether or not Modern Warfare 2 camos transfer to Modern Warfare 3. Luckily, we are here to answer that question.

Will MW2 Camos Transfer to MW3?

The answer is, rather simply, yes.

Activision stated in their blog post that Modern Warfare 3 will feature a ‘Carry Forward‘ initiative. This means that the vast majority of weapons, skins, camos, event skins, and event camos will all transfer to Modern Warfare 3.

For the first time, a player’s hard work unlocking camos and skins, and participating in events, isn’t all for nothing. At least for now, the time we spent in MW2 isn’t a complete waste now that we move into Modern Warfare 3.

Sadly, there are some caveats to the ‘Carry Forward’ feature. Anything that doesn’t specifically appear in Modern Warfare 3 cannot transfer over, like the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. The same can be said for tactical or lethal equipment that will not be in MW3. Consequently, any skins on these items/vehicles will NOT transfer over since they do not exist in the game itself.

There will also NOT be a ‘Carry Back’ feature in Modern Warfare 3, so do not expect to bring your ACW or new Hemlock skin back to Modern Warfare 2.

Will MW2 Operators Transfer to MW3?

Again, the answer is a resounding yes.

The vast majority of Operators are set to transfer to Modern Warfare 3 on release, so you can run around the map as Skeletor or Nicki Minaj to your heart’s content.

Once again, there is no ‘Carry Back’ feature, so any Operators unlocked or purchased in Modern Warfare 3 will NOT transfer back to Modern Warfare 2.

That’s all you need to know on whether or not MW2 Camos Transfer to MW3. Below you’ll find all the latest Call of Duty news, updates, and guides, so be sure to check them out for even more on the series.