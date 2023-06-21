Where to Find R4D Detector in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Crown Faction Tier 2 X Marks the Spot mission requires players to find the R4D Detector in DMZ to unlock a secret location. But, to do this objective, you’ll need to prepare for a challenging battle as you go against hordes of strong enemies. Luckily, we’re here to help by showing you how to collect this essential item in DMZ.

How to Find R4D Detector in DMZ

The R4D Detector can be found inside the Koschei Complex’s Chemical Plant at Al Mazrah. Those who haven’t been to this location can check out our Where to Find Koschei Complex guide to discover the various entryways on the map. However, it’s a good idea to stock up on equipment beforehand since it can be overwhelming to take down the numerous amounts of enemies in the complex.

You can also grab Jumper Cables and a Car Battery to help you open a door further down the line. But, if you need help with this objective, you can participate in the Bedrock mission to get more information.

Once players enter the Chemical Plant in the Koschei Complex, they can look for one of the two buildings in the center of the destination. To make it easier, you can use Night Goggles to travel around, as the plant will be filled with darkness.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The R4D Detector should be on top of a table, but other players may have already claimed it if it isn’t there. Thus, you can explore the second room to grab it from there.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

How to Use R4D Detector in DMZ

The R4D Detector will replace your Tactical device, so you can press the same button used for this interaction.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

To finish the X Marks the Spot mission, you must enter the Alpha Cluster, which is on the edge of the map (follow along the outer walls.) Players must use another set of Jumper Cables and a Car Battery to turn on the Bunker door switch, but other Operators may have already unlocked it.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

At this point, you must go deeper inside the Alpha Cluster until you come across a room filled with medical cabinets and machines, where you can find the keypad-locked room up the stairs.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players must eliminate the surrounding enemies in the Alpha Custer and then use the R4D Detector near the keypad to discover symbols on the wall. Each code will differ for each user, so you will need to write it down and match them to the hidden markings on blank chalkboards. Players must use the R4D Detector again on these objects to get the correct number combination.

Once you open the door, you can pick up the Koschei Complex map and Exfil to successfully complete the X Marks the Spot mission.

That does it for our guide on where to find the R4D Detector in Warzone DMZ, and if you want to advance in your rank more, you can check out our How to Increase Reputation Fast guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.

