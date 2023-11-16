What is a Recommended Weapon in Modern Warfare 3? Explained

Modern Warfare 3 is fairly good about explaining its core mechanics, and while you probably didn’t have much trouble understanding the basics, there is much that needs a bit of an explanation. The Recommended Weapons tag is one such thing, so we have compiled all the information for your viewing pleasure.

What Are Recommended Weapons in Modern Warfare 3?

A Recommended Weapon is a tagged weapon that is used to unlock and complete certain challenges.

While playing Modern Warfare 3 and sifting through your loadouts, you may have noticed the ‘Recommended’ tag on a large amount of your armaments. These guns are useful for completing weekly challenges that can net you a ton of XP. If a weapon does not have the recommended tag, then it will not feature in any of the weekly challenges.

Currently, the weekly challenges feature only the new weapons introduced in MW3, but these will certainly be swapped out at random for other guns in the future. If you want a massive increase to your rank, then you will want to unlock these recommended weapons and knock out the week’s challenges ASAP.



How to Check Weekly Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

To check the weekly challenges in MW3, you can follow these quick and simple steps.

For PC Players:

Boot up Modern Warfare 3

Click the top right Six Squares Icon.

Select the Challenges tab.

Navigate to the ‘Weekly’ option.

For Console Players:

Boot up Modern Warfare 3

Press Options/Select on your controller.

Select the Challenges tab.

Navigate to the ‘Weekly’ option.

Here you will see all the weekly challenges and the time limit until they reset. Each challenge features a weapon that is tagged as ‘Recommended’, so you won’t have any difficulty deducing what the best way to complete it is.

That does it for our guide on what Recommended Weapons are in Modern Warfare 3.