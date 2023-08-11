Top 5 Tips For Playing Warzone DMZ Solo

Warzone’s DMZ is incredibly popular for squads, with many players joining forces to make extracting high value items and completing missions easier. A lot of players are stuck on their own though, whether by choice or because they don’t have teammates to team up with. Here are the top five tips to make solo DMZ as easy as possible.

1) Drop In With Weapons & Gear

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

One of the best – and worst – things about DMZ is its unpredictability. The number of bots, items, bosses and enemy operators means you can be thrown into proverbial hot water within minutes of deploying.

That’s why tip one is to drop in with weapons and gear. Don’t head into an exclusion zone with nothing (unless you’re doing the Unarmed and Dangerous Mission) because it’s a shortcut to getting into trouble. Bots might not have the best aim, but they’ll easily take you out if you’ve only got your fists to rely on. Even if it’s a free loadout, it’s better than nothing.

2) Self-Revives Are Essential

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Our second tip is to get hold of a Self-Revive Kit – or an equivalent item – as soon as possible. Even better than a Self-Revive Kit is a Revive Pistol or a Self-Revive Box, which dropped with Season 5 and provides multiple of the high-value Field Upgrades.

They’re essentially a guarantee of a second chance, with bots generally leaving you alone once you’re downed. Instead of being forced to rely on a Plea For Help, you can take your fate into your own hands and stim to get back up (and exact revenge on the bots that managed to get the better of you).

3) Avoid The Busiest POIs Where You Can

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The busiest POIs, like Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island, are especially difficult to navigate when you’re playing on your own. Not only are they full of AI (and, in Tsuki Castle’s case, a Wheelson and Bomb Maker), they’re also magnets for other players because of the high-tier loot they offer and the missions they typically form part of.

Unless absolutely essential because of objectives or tasks, try to steer clear of them. Most of the loot you need is available in quieter areas too and you’re able to gauge how busy a POI is when you enter, with players getting a UI indication.

4) Exfil Early

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Now, we’re obviously not telling you to head for an extraction immediately, or before you’ve done at least some of the objectives you set about when you dropped in. It’s just important to manage matches and ensure your progress isn’t lost.

There’s few things as annoying as having a backpack full of cash, keys and desirable loot, only to be downed late on because you went for another objective when you could’ve secured your loot via an extraction. It’s all about playing sensibly and judging a game. Don’t hang around for way longer than necessary – the chances of you being eliminated will increase as you do.

5) Don’t Be Toxic

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Even with the tips above, you’ll likely be caught out at least once or twice by an enemy team or a group of bots. Your best bet is to be a good teammate, picking nearby operators up if you’re able to. Not only will they assimilate and gain you a teammate, they’re more likely to return the favor if you’re in need of a revive.

Similarly, don’t charge players unnecessarily – it’s DMZ not battle royale. Players who are needlessly pushed, especially by a rogue solo, are far less likely to be benevolent and pick you back up afterwards. This is probably worth doing in all your Warzone matches, but it’s even more important in DMZ when you’re on your own.

Those are the best ways to manage playing DMZ Solo. It’s just as fun on your own, even if it’s generally tougher to get things done. For everything else DMZ, check out the related content below.