Where the majority of missions in Warzone DMZ require players to get in, locate secure materials and extract with them in your possession, others are more simple and lean into pacifism. Here’s how to complete Unarmed and Dangerous in Warzone DMZ.

Unarmed and Dangerous Mission Guide in Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 4 brought much in the way of changes to the DMZ extraction mode. New missions, a new PHALANX Faction and a Reputation mechanic mean there’s tonnes for players to dive into.

The majority of missions involve Call of Duty’s historic gunplay and eliminations. Unarmed and Dangerous, a Tier 3 Mission in the Black Mous Faction, is the exact opposite.

Tasks

It tasks players with infiltrating and extracting from an Exclusion Zone without ever picking up a weapon. Specifically, the tasks are:

Infil solo without any weapons. Exfil in the same deployment without picking up any weapons.

There’s no specific Exclusion Zone players need to drop into to complete Unarmed and Dangerous. However, because of its objectives, we’re recommending Vondel or Ashika Island. The smaller environments mean you’re more likely to spawn close to an Exfil location and ensure the journey there is as easy as possible.

Dropping in Solo and Without A Weapon

While most DMZ missions are easier in a party and alongside squadmates, Unarmed and Dangerous requires players to leave their parties. You need to be the only player in your party and then enter a match.

Before that though, make sure your insured weapon slots and contraband slots are completely empty. The game will question your decision and warn you that you’re about to spawn into a match without any weapons or equipment. That’s what you need to do. Similarly, if the game offers you your free loadout, don’t accept it.

You’ll know you’re on the right lines when you’ve spawned in and the first thing the game does is tell you that you’ve completed the first objective. This should happen instantly on the DMZ match’s start. If it doesn’t, you’re not meeting the requirements for the Unarmed and Dangerous mission.

Head Straight For Exfil

After that, head straight for an Exfil spot. These are the symbols on your minimap that look like a stick figure heading for a door. They’re marked by green smoke. Simply approach one and call in an Exfil Helicopter.

You can loot on your way over but remember: do not pick up any weapons. Items, equipment and cash are fine but picking up a weapon will instantly void your ability to complete the mission.

In fact, we found looting grenades especially helpful. Once you’ve called in the Exfil Chopper, enemies will begin to approach. Your best bet without a weapon is to lay low and then make a break for the Exfil Chopper with armor and grenades in your arsenal. These will allow you to heal up and distract enemies as you approach the helicopter. Enter and immediately prone to make yourself a harder target.

A successful exfil will grant you the rewards for Unarmed and Dangerous. They are: 10,000 XP, Riot Shield Contraband and 300 Reputation for the Black Mous Faction. It’ll put you on your way to unlocking Spetsnaz Exposed, the Story Mission for Tier 3.

That’s everything to know to complete Unarmed and Dangerous in Warzone DMZ. Be sure to stick with us for everything else CoD’s popular extraction mode.

