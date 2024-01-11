Modern Warfare 3’s ranked season is just around the corner and with it, Activision has unveiled the rewards you can expect to find with every division you climb. Let take a look at all the goodies you can get your hands on in MW3’s Season 1 ranked.

MW3 Season 1 Ranked Rewards & Skill Divisions

Modern Warfare 3 is getting its ranked mode which will launch with Season 1 Reloaded on January 17th for anyone brave enough to climb through the rankings for some sweet rewards. Many will be familiar with the Maps and Modes offered in ranked but for those unsure let us break it down.

The Ranked Season will take place over 3 different modes:

CDL Search & Destroy: There is no respawning in Search & Destroy; both teams have 1.5 minutes every round. Friendly Fire is enabled. Search & Destroy features the following maps: Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal.

CDL Hardpoint: There is a 5-minute time limit and a 250 score limit. Every 60 seconds the objective will rotate. Friendly Fire is enabled. Hardpoint takes place on the following maps: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal.

CDL Control: There are 30 lives per team and a 1.5-minute time limit. You must win 3 rounds to be victorious. Friendly Fire is enabled. Control takes place on the following maps: Highrise, Invasion, and Karachi.

You’ll need the best weapons you can find for the smoothest climb through the rankings but we’ve got you covered.

MW3 Season 1 Ranked Rewards

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There are several awesome cosmetics and rewards you can get your hands on by participating in Modern Warfare 3’s ranked season. These rewards are split into two camps, the first is earned by simply winning games, while the other is earned by climbing through the ranked divisions.

By simply playing and winning games during the season you can earn:

Be victorious in 5 Ranked matches to earn the MWIII Season 1 Competitor Weapon Sticker.

Weapon Sticker. Be victorious in 20 Ranked Play matches to earn the Script Writer Weapon Charm.

Weapon Charm. Be victorious in 30 Ranked Play matches to earn the Built Different Large Decal.

Large Decal. Be victorious in 40 Ranked Play matches to earn the MWIII Ranked Play Season 1 Loading Screen.

Loading Screen. Be victorious in 50 Ranked Play matches to earn the MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo.

MW3 Season 1 Skill Divisions

While the above rewards are earned throughout the season by winning ranked games, the following rewards are dished out at the end of the season. Which rewards you receive depends on your personal best Skill Division you reached.

Bronze & Silver: Those that reach Bronze or Silver will receive a Season 1 Emblem to show off.

Those that reach Bronze or Silver will receive a Emblem to show off. Gold through Crimson: Those that reach any division between Gold and Crimson will receive new Ranked Play-themed Operator skins and weapon charms to flaunt their ranking. In addition, they will receive the Skill Division animated emblem.

Those that reach any division between Gold and Crimson will receive new Ranked Play-themed and to flaunt their ranking. In addition, they will receive the animated emblem. Iridescent : Those that reach Iridescent will receive the MWIII Season 1 Iridescent animated calling card, along with the expected Skill Division’s Operator skins , an animated emblem, and a weapon charm.

: Those that reach Iridescent will receive the animated calling card, along with the expected , an animated emblem, and a weapon charm. Top 250: The Crème de la crème, the best of the best, the tippy top of the mountain will receive the special Top 250 Operator Skins, a weapon charm, a unique animated emblem, and a calling card for anyone that finishes between #2 and #250. A one-of-a-kind animated emblem and a calling card will be given to the special #1 ranked player of the season.

That’s all we have on MW3 Season 1 Ranked Rewards & Skill Divisions. Get yourself ready for the MW3 ranked climb by checking out the guides below, you’ll need the best weapons you can find for that extra competitive edge.