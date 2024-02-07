MW3 Free Trial February 2024 Start Time & End Time

If you aren’t too sure about the full pricing of Modern Warfare 3, you can test the waters during an exclusive period. So, let’s dive into the details of the start and end times for the MW3 free trial of February 2024.

How Long Does the MW3 Free Trial Last?

The MW3 free trial duration will last from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12. Season 2 features are available during this period, but there may be limited content. However, MW3 Zombies is the only one with full access, giving free range across the Urzikstan map.

As for Multiplayer, you can look forward to the following maps and modes:

MW3 Free Trial Multiplayer Maps

Highrise

Rust

Meat

Shipment

Stash House

Terminal

Rio

Karachi

Scrapyard

MW3 Free Trial Multiplayer Modes

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Team Gun Game

Many maps for the free trial period feature locations on a smaller scale, including Shipment and Meat. These destinations can be a lot of fun to tackle since they will get your heart pumping with their fast-paced gameplay. Players can also experience something entirely new with Stash House, an exclusive Season 2 map.

Image Source: Activision

Apart from the locations themselves, the modes prove just as entertaining, especially with Team Gun Game and Team Deathmatch. The primary goal for these challenges is exactly what you may expect, where the team with the most kills or dominated areas wins.

But if you want to get completely lost in Modern Warfare 3, then its Zombies challenge should be on your radar. Those who have enjoyed this mode in the past will undoubtedly have some fun with this new way of taking down the undead. It’s drastically different from the previous entries, as it leans more toward linear objectives with its immersive Act Missions.

It could be possible for you to finish the Zombies main campaign before the free trial ends. Then, maybe it will convince you enough to hop on the Modern Warfare 3 afterward.

That does it for our guide on the February 2024 MW3 free trial. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best loadout for each class.