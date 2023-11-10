Is Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Platform? Answered

New year, new Call of Duty game. Modern Warfare 3 has a fun campaign, but you’ll likely spend most of your time on Zombies and multiplayer. With that said, if you’re wondering whether Modern Warfare 3 supports cross-platform play, here’s what you need to know.

Is There Crossplay in Modern Warfare 3?

The short answer is, yes, Modern Warfare 3 is cross-platform, which means that you can play with others across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you’ve got friends on different platforms, you can still play together as long as you’ve added each other through your Activision IDs.

To add your friends, navigate to your Account Settings once you boot up the game and select the Activision Account option. From here, click on Show Details to reveal your Activision ID.

You can then share your ID with your friends to let them add you, or you can add them by going to the social menu and selecting Activision Friends. From here, you can then key in their ID and send them a friend request. Once you’re friends, you can invite them to your lobby, or join theirs when you start a multiplayer game.

It’s also possible to turn off crossplay if you don’t want to play with others on different platforms. For instance, if you’re on console and want to avoid the PC crowd, you can do that. On Xbox, go to your Console Settings and set your crossplay settings to Block.

If you’re on PS5, you can disable crossplay by booting up Modern Warfare 3 and disabling it under the Account and Network settings tab.

Unfortunately, if you’re on PC, you won’t be able to turn off this functionality.

That’s all you need to know about Modern Warfare 3’s cross-platform functionality. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get into easy lobbies, and the best gear perks to go for.