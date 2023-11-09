How to Inspect Weapons in Modern Warfare 3

Inspecting weapons has always been the cornerstone of Call of Duty games, allowing you to spin guns around and show off cool camos. That desire spreads into MW3, so how do you inspect your weapons in Modern Warfare 3? Let’s answer that.

Inspecting Weapons in Modern Warfare 3

Inspecting your weapons is fairly easy, though it does require different inputs based on how you’re playing Modern Warfare 3.

For Console Players: To inspect your weapon, simply press left on the D-Pad.

For PC Players: The default keybind to inspect your weapon is ‘I’, but can be changed to your preference in the settings menu.

Now you can see your weapon in all of its glory, get a better look at the new weapons introduced in Modern Warfare 3, and show off the gun you designed.

Call of Duty has revealed that knives have their own inspect animation and fans love it. All that’s left to do for Modern Warfare is to add a dedicated knife key like CS:GO and Valorant for that extra movement.

What Is Weapon Inspection? Explained

Weapon inspection has been around for years, with CS:GO, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, and many more already having the feature. Call of Duty, however, was late to the party and only just introduced the mechanic in Modern Warfare (2019) and subsequently added it to Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Fortunately, this also means we’ll be receiving it in Modern Warfare 3.

With hundreds of skins across the last three titles and so many mastery camos available, gun customization is at an all-time high. The gunsmith tunes your weapon to you, your loadout is your skill expression on class design and you can even add charms and decals to every gun. We have truly reached a level of customization in Modern Warfare that is enviable, is there any wonder players want to show that off with weapon inspects?

And with that, you can join me in inspecting weapons in Modern Warfare 3, only to be caught off-guard and sent to the gulag… Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty news and updates.