How to Get Xfinity Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

Depending on how you get your internet, you could get access to the beta for free.

Normally, players must pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to access the Beta before it fully opens for everyone. However, those using a certain ISP (Internet Service Provider) can get their hands on a code to get into the action without committing themselves to the full release. So, if you have internet through Xfinity, you could get into the beta right now.

Redeem Xfinity Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

Be aware this only appears to apply to customers who are also members of Xfinity Rewards. So, if you haven’t joined that already, be sure to head to the Xfinity Rewards site and sign up. This can also be done through the Xfinity mobile app.

While the Rewards membership has tiers, there doesn’t appear to be anything that would prevent someone just starting (the silver tier is 0-2 years active) from redeeming the Modern Warfare 3 beta code.

Once you have grabbed the MW3 beta code on the Rewards site, you’ll be given a code to redeem on the Call of Duty website’s beta redemption section, where you can pick your chosen platform. Please note that you will have to be signed in, so if you don’t already have an account, you will have to make one.

With the Xfinity code accepted, you will be receiving an email giving you the proper code to redeem the game on the platform you picked, whether it be Xbox, PC, or PlayStation. Keep in mind that only PlayStation users will be able to take part in both beta weekends from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10. Xbox and PC players won’t get beta access until Oct. 12. If you chose PlayStation, you should get the email with your proper code soon, but it might be a few days or Xbox or PC.

This is everything you need to know as an Xfinity subscriber to get into the Modern Warfare 3 beta while it is going on. Whether you are taking part in the first weekend or the second, our links below will get you prepared to rack up those wins.