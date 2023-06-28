Activision

Warzone Season 4’s Vondel exclusion zone brought with it a new set of keys that players can loot, unlock and use to gain access to new regions, crates and backpacks. They’re difficult to earn and find though. Here’s how to get and where to use the Diver’s Crate Key in Warzone DMZ.

How To Get Diver’s Crate Key in DMZ

In Vondel, the Diver’s Crate Key is unlocked by opening the Bridge Stash Crate. This requires the Bridge Stash Key, which can be earned by entering the Locker Room (which also requires a key). It’s part of the wider key chain Warzone Season 4 brought to DMZ and may require players to work backwards to unlock the items they need.

The Bridge Stash Crate is easy enough to locate and access, provided you have the key. It’s in map grid E5, to the southeast of Graveyard and to the northwest of Stadium.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Specifically, you need to head to the bridge and drop down into the canal underneath. There’s a series of arches through which boats can go. Locate the second most northerly one. The Bridge Stash Crate is pushed up against the north wall of this arch, at the bottom of the canal. The image below shows you how to locate it.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Just swim down to the crate and unlock it. Inside you’ll find a Gold Skull, a couple of mediocre items you can pick up if you have space and, most importantly, the Diver’s Crate Key.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Before we move onto where the Diver’s Crate Key is used in Warzone DMZ, it’s worth mentioning that it can also be earned via looting. Unfortunately, this is an incredibly unreliable method to get it.

There’s no guarantee how many chests, crates, or bags you’ll need to open before stumbling upon a key, much less the Diver’s Crate one specifically. There’s tonnes in the game and we’ve only come across a few via looting in all the hours we’ve played on Vondel. The best way, my some margin, is to use the Bridge Stash Crate.

Where To Use

In an obvious turn, the Diver’s Crate Key is used to open a Diver’s Crate. This is underwater – again, not a surprise – in map grid G5. Its southwest of Central Station and north of Museum, in an area where multiple canal routes converge.

The image below shows its precise location within Vondel and then more closely so you can pinpoint it exactly and head there when you’re ready.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head underwater and you’ll see a sunken houseboat. Inside, there’s a crate up against the back wall which is the Diver’s Crate. Use the Diver’s Crate Key to get inside.

It may take you a couple of dives, with the air required meaning your character may run of breath. If you have a rebreather in your Contraband Stash, it’s probably worth taking. We did manage it without though.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside the Diver’s Crate, you’ll find a weapon and the Sewers Maintenance Key. It’s just the next in the long chain the keys form, so pocket it and exfil (or carry on with your objectives if you’re brave enough to do so with two valuable keys in your backpack).

That’s everything to know about getting and using the Diver’s Crate Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s popular extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4,

