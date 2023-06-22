Activision

Warzone Season 4 and the new Vondel map have brought a huge number of keys, items and gear for players to collect and extract. Here’s how to get and where to use the Equipment Crate Key in Warzone DMZ.

DMZ Equipment Crate Key Location

In Warzone Season 4, the Equipment Crate Key is located in the Cruise Terminal Office, in the Cruise Terminal POI in Vondel’s far south. Specifically, the office is ahead of players in map grid F8.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Cruise Terminal Office itself requires a key, as does the wider Cruise Terminal building. That may be frustrating news for players but it’s part of the complex series of missions and items DMZ constitutes.

The key for the Cruise Terminal Office is located in the Townhouse Apartment building in central Vondel. One key unlocks the next which unlocks the next, and so on.

Inside the Cruise Terminal Office, players can find the Equipment Crate Key on top of one of the metal tables. It’s easy to spot. Just store it in your backpack and move on with your game.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Try not to die before extracting – doing so will lose the key and reset its location, meaning you’d have to get into the Cruise Terminal and Cruise Terminal Office all over again.

Where To Use Equipment Crate Key

In Vondel, the place the key can be used is located under Vondel’s Museum, in map grid G6.

It’s actually most easily accessible via the waterways, heading into the area under the Museum from slightly northeast of the crate’s location. In the screenshot I’ve included below, you can see exactly where you should drop down and enter. It allows you to bypass most of the AI in Museum and saves you from having to unlock the POI itself.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Crate itself is located on the other side of the underwater area. It’s suspended on a platform in the center. Note that a few AI do populate the underground area and some will travel down from the Museum itself when your presence is known. They shouldn’t be too difficult to dispatch though.

The image below shows its precise location on the map, and then what you’re searching for in-game too.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Inside there’s a few items you might like. There’s also the Art Center Loft Key, which you’ll want to pick up.

That’s everything about where to find and use the Equipment Crate Key in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, stay with us right here and check out the related content below.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts