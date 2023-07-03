How To Get and Where To Use Lost Room 403 Key in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Warzone Season 4 brought a series of new keys alongside the Vondel environment. Others, though, have featured in Warzone for longer and resurfaced with new missions in S4. One is the Lost Room 403 Key, but how do you get it and where is it used in Warzone DMZ?

How To Get Lost Room 403 Key in Warzone DMZ

Like other keys in Warzone Season 4, there’s more than one way to ascertain the Lost Room 403 Key. We’ll run through each below, explaining the best methods to find it and then where to take it to use it.

Looting

The first method – and most unreliable – is looting. All DMZ’s keys drop randomly in crates, chests and duffel bags across its various exclusion zones. The key to Lost Room 403 is no different.

It can be found in any and all loot crates across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, Building 21 and the Koschei Complex. However, your chances of finding any key are slim, much less the one you actually want. If you happen to stumble across it in a random game then you’re in luck. If not, you’ll probably want to keep scrolling. First the worst, as the old rhyme goes.

Key Elimination Mission

The second method – and best – is to complete the Key Elimination Mission for the White Lotus Faction. In Season 4, this is a Tier 2 Mission and so isn’t too difficult to complete. There are three objectives for players to complete it. These are:

Complete an Eliminate HVT contract. Take a key found on an HVT or elsewhere. Use a key to unlock a locked space or locked cache.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s not a particularly complex mission to complete. It’s also worth mentioning that the key you need to use to unlock a locked space or locked cache can be any key – it doesn’t have to be the Lost Room 403 Key or the one you’ve earned via the HVT Contract.

An HVT contract is a High Value Target Contract, simply requiring players to accept one and travel to the HVT’s location and eliminate them. The symbol you’re looking for is a crosshair within a contract, shown in the image below. They can be found in any exclusion zone.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Completing all three of the objectives will earn you the Lost Room 403 Key, as well as 7,500 XP.

Where To Use Lost Room 403 Key

Unsurprisingly, the key in question is for Lost Room 403. Luckily, its ‘lost’ name isn’t really accurate because we know exactly where it is.

Lost Room 403 is on Ashika Island, southeast of Town Centre and north of the Beach Club. Specifically, it’s in map grid F6.

As you can see, the building it’s in was a Stronghold in our game. We just bought a Stronghold Keycard at a nearby Buy Station and worked our way through the enemies.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’re in the building in question, use the elevator shaft to ascend to the top floor. Head round the corner and, on your left, you’ll see a locked room with the classic white ‘X’ on the door. That’s Room 403.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It does have the numbers to the right of the door so it shouldn’t be too hard to find. Use the key to let yourself in and enjoy the loot inside. There’s usually a Gold Bar or two, a few Orange Crates and a lot of cash.

There’s also the Tsuki Castle Hideout Key that’s worth picking up in case you want to head there and get that loot too.

For everything Call of Duty DMZ, including the best loadouts for Season 4, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts