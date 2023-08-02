How to Find MRAP Key & Vehicle in Warzone DMZ

The MRAP is the newest vehicle of DMZ that is roughly the size of a Cargo Truck and packs a punch with its versatile defensive system. However, when players enter this car, they’ll notice that they need a key to turn it on, differing from other transportation devices. In this guide, we’ll help you find the MRAP Key and its primary vehicle locations in DMZ.

Abandoned Vehicle DMZ Mission Guide

The Abandoned Vehicle Shadow Company mission requires players to find or purchase an MRAP Key in order to secure the vehicle of the same name. You can search for these cars on the Al Mazrah map, but you must locate the key first before entering it.

DMZ MRAP Key Location

Players can get an MRAP Key by exchanging $200,000 at a Buy Station or using DMZ’s standard looting. Of course, the item costs a hefty amount of money, so you may want to expand your wallet capacity via the Upgrades section. You can also be lucky enough to discover one on your own, yet it will take some to search for the object.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When players obtain the key, they must locate the MRAP vehicle to finish the rest of the mission. That being said, you must ensure your survivability until then, or you can lose the item when in a fallen state.

DMZ MRAP Vehicle Location

MRAP vehicles are marked with an icon on the map, and they can spawn in areas like Al Mazrah City, Sattiq Cave, and Al Safwa Quarry. Keep in mind that they can appear in other places, so it’s best to look for the closest one nearby (it will have a tank-like symbol.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If someone takes an MRAP, you can still search for others on the map, as there can be multiple spawn points. Then, once you acquire the key, you can hop in the mech beast and wreak havoc around Al Mazrah. Players will also gain a Double XP Token, +5000 XP, and +100 Reputation points after completing the Abandoned Vehicle mission.

With the MRAP key and vehicle locations out of the way, you can take the next step in the Shadow Company Faction by checking our Konni soldiers guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional DMZ content.