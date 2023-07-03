How To Find Cat Statues and Complete Shopkeeper’s Request in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Deploying, finding valuable and rare items and extracting successfully remains at the heart of Warzone’s DMZ experience. From keys to documents to laptops, no items are off the table. When it comes to the ‘Pet Rescue‘ mission in DMZ, you’ll be tasked with tracking down Cat Statues, but as is always the case in this game mode, their locations aren’t clearly signposted.

How and Where To Get Cat Statues in Warzone DMZ

Cat Statues do not have set spawns in Warzone DMZ. That means you do have to loot for them and there are unavoidable elements of luck and RNG to finding them. However, we know where they spawn in terms of a map, as well as which caches tend to house them.

Cat Statues can be found anywhere in the Ashika Island exclusion zone. They most frequently spawn in duffel bags and lockers, so be sure to loot these thoroughly on Ashika Island whenever you find one. These aren’t guaranteed though, so don’t expect to find one instantly. You will have to be patient; it took us at least 3 or 4 matches on Ashika Island to come across one.

We found ours when we were moving towards Lost Room 403, just north of the Beach Club. It was located in a duffel bag. The image below shows where we found it and what exactly you’re looking for:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

While they don’t spawn in set locations, we do have a recommendation on where to head to and the best places to find Cat Statues in DMZ.

Ashika Island’s west coast is densely populated with POIs and buildings. We recommend heading to either Oganikku Farms or Beach Club and working your way up or down this west coast.

There’s tonnes of buildings to loot and, chances are, a few Strongholds to work your way through as well. You should come across a Cat Statue fairly quickly.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Completing Shopkeeper’s Request Mission in Warzone DMZ

The Cat Statue, for most players, will be part of the Shopkeeper’s Request Mission. This is a Tier 4 White Lotus mission in Season 4, requiring players to complete two separate objectives. They are:

Dead drop 3 Koschei Complex keys in Al Mazrah. Dead drop 1 Cat Statue in Al Mazrah.

Both are fairly self-explanatory and can be completed at any Al Mazrah dead drop, so just head to one with the items in your backpack (like Zaya Observatory’s) and deposit them to complete the tasks. Just be sure that, once you’ve found the Cat Statue, you exfil promptly to avoid the risk of dying and having to re-find one in Ashika Island.

The Koschei Complex keys are arguably harder to find. They require you to head to the Complex via one of its Al Mazrah entrance points and loot around the AI to find keys. Exfil with them in your arsenal and return to Al Mazrah to deposit them.

The Shopkeeper’s Request Mission grants players 20,000 XP and a Double XP Token, so the rewards are pretty useful.

That’s everything to know about finding and using Cat Statues in Warzone DMZ. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4.

