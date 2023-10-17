How to Defeat the Pharaoh in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

Operation Nightmare showcases six powerful bosses that typically involve a set of objectives. One in particular is the Pharaoh, who has a highly defensive armor piece and a horde of soldiers at its command. We’ll show you how to defeat the Pharaoh for the Operation Nightmare quest, providing you with an exclusive Calling Card and other rewards.

Where to Find Pharaoh in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

You can find the Pharaoh at Al Mazrah’s Oasis, which will take you underground. You’ll know that you are heading in the right direction when the creature appears on your screen, and it will trigger again several times once inside.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

There will be a few entry points around the Pharaoh icon, but you should be able to find it as long as you head underground (near that symbol). You can also look out for ladders to quickly make it down. Once inside, players will encounter the boss’ foot soldiers with a yellow and red glow on their heads, indicating that they’ve reached the correct area for the Operation Nightmare quest.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If another player or team defeats the Pharaoh prior, you can wait until the boss respawns. It shouldn’t take too long to trigger, so be sure to stick around the Oasis for at least a few minutes.

How to Summon the Pharaoh in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

To summon the Pharaoh, you must locate five red skulls and place them on the sarcophagus, which will be deeper inside the base. You can get the skulls from enemies with a red glow and then gradually accumulate them to meet the requirements for the task. At the same time, players must watch out for yellow-glowing opponents and any opposing Operators.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After you’ve placed down five red skulls, you’ll receive a notification about the Pharaoh’s whereabouts, starting the brutal showdown.

How to Beat the Pharaoh in Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare

The Pharaoh’s defensive gear is relatively difficult to penetrate, but you will eventually bring its health down with consistent shots. You will also need to watch out for its abrupt charges, where you should place as many armor plates as possible to avoid being downed. Based on my experience, the Pharaoh can suck the life out of you or your teammates when it grabs you, so try not to get too close.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

With enough shots, the Pharaoh will be brought down, and you can start claiming the rewards around its corpse. Keep in mind that you will still need to exfil to keep these valuables in your inventory. On the other hand, the Souls you’ve captured for The Haunting event rewards will be transferred automatically regardless of an unsuccessful exfil.

Now that you’ve defeated the Pharaoh in Operation Nightmare, you can start eliminating other bosses like the Butcher. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Call of Duty content.