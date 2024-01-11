CoD Player Makes In-Game Zombies Camo Challenges Tracker & Now It’s All We Want

If there’s one thing that drives the MW3 Zombies community, it would probably be the objective-based camo challenges. It’s got enough juice to prolong the mode’s replayability and has continued to do so since its release.

However, the challenges exhibit a setback where you can only view them in the main menu. That means players go into matches with their wits alone, ultimately leaving them blind to their current progress. Fortunately, Reddit user ygorhpr has established an idea for an in-game Zombies camo challenges tracker and has even managed to create it themself.

The tracker was convincing enough that many players believed it was real and thought a new update brought it on. I even regarded it as true and almost attempted to log into Modern Warfare 3 until I realized it was all just a dream.

Now, everyone in the Reddit comments section has been begging for the Zombies camo challenges tracker to be real. It’s the perfect addition to the mode, depicting both daily and camo-specific tasks.

Of course, it would be an excellent feature for modes like Multiplayer, yet it seems more plausible for Zombies alone. The reason for this is due to its longer time limit; anything could change during that hour, and you won’t have any idea of where you stand.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like an in-game camo challenges tracker is on Activision and Sledgehammer Games’ radars. The latest early patch notes don’t even mention something along those lines. Nevertheless, we’re still holding on to the hope of it happening as more seasons launch.

The only new element we can look forward to is the new Warlord boss, Dokkaebi, set for Season 1 Reloaded. We’ll just have to cross our fingers for the in-game Zombies camo challenges to make it to that mix eventually. Who knows? Maybe they could even commission the Reddit user to get the ball rolling.