Can You Fix the Thinning the Herd Mission Bug in DMZ?

The Konni soldiers' disappearing act.

Konni Soldiers Not Showing Up in Al Mazrah
Image Source: Activision

Those who have activated the Thinning the Herd mission in DMZ may have trouble with the Konni soldiers, as multiple players have reported an issue with their spawns. More specifically, these individuals do not appear in the Al Mazrah map, prohibiting you from progressing further in the faction. We’re here to explain whether or not you can fix the Thinning the Herd bug in DMZ and what changes you can expect for this error.

DMZ ‘Konni Soldiers Al Mazrah’ Bug Resolution

Currently, the support team for Call of Duty is working on the ‘Konni Solider Al Mazrah’ bug, and a resolution for the issue will be brought in shortly. A card has been created for the problem on the game’s Trello board, showcasing the status of an “incoming fix.” Unfortunately, you won’t be able to resolve the bug on your end until an update has been installed.

Once a patch rolls out, you must check for any updates under the game file and install them. Players must also restart Warzone 2 afterward to obtain the proper fixes.

Aside from these problems, the Trello board indicates an investigation into the Black Noir bundle and map-to-map transitions, given that these mechanics have had issues. However, some players in the CoD Updates Twitter comments have mentioned that DMZ and Warzone 2 are experiencing problems altogether, possibly due to the player count surge with Season 6. If all else fails, you can check the Call of Duty servers to see its current status.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the Thinning the Herd bug and other errors as more patches arrive. You can also explore the relevant links below for more DMZ content, including how to fix the Disarming Presence mission bug.

