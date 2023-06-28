How to Fix the Disarming Presence Mission Bug in DMZ Warzone 2

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

While the Disarming Presence mission in DMZ Warzone 2 is relatively straightforward and somewhat easy, players have been experiencing some issues. Whenever you complete the objectives and leave, for some reason the game says you haven’t finished the mission. Either you’re experiencing a bug or you haven’t quite completed every task. If it’s the former, we’ll teach you how to fix the Disarming Presence mission bug in DMZ Warzone

How to Fix the Bug for Disarming Presence in DMZ Warzone 2

Before you move on, I encourage you to double-check that every task was completed in Warzone 2 as requested. I highly suggest killing enemies near dead drops, then using their ISO Hemlocks to complete the drop. When you go to leave, try exfiltrating with a different ISO Hemlock than the one you were using. If that fails to work, then:

Restart the game. Not only restarting the game, but also giving the Disarming Presence mission another shot after you reboot. Add Warzone as an exception to your firewall (on PC). Sometimes your firewall has a knack for blocking games that use online services. It’s just doing its job, but being rather overzealous about it, which can cause bugs. Luckily, by adding Warzone as one of the exceptions, the bug may disappear. Update Warzone 2. If enough reporting has happened behind the scenes, the bug may have already been fixed. The problem is you haven’t updated the game yet to reflect the new changes. It also wouldn’t hurt to update your GPU drivers or, in the case of consoles, the system itself.

With any luck, the Disarming Presence mission bug will be fixed in DMZ Warzone 2 and you can go about your day. If the bug hasn’t been patched yet, and the developers are preparing one, keep an eye on Warzone’s server status.

