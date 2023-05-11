All Warzone 2 Skill Rating Tiers in Ranked Play, Explained

Image Source: Activision

Warzone 2 Ranked Play has finally arrived with its beta version, featuring a competitive Trios mode. Each match can get you one step closer to boosting your rank, depending on the kills and assists you and your team earn. But, since it is a reasonably convoluted system, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Skill Rating tiers in Ranked Play.

What Are the Skill Rating Tiers in Warzone 2 Ranked Play? Answered

Similar to Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play, Warzone 2 has eight tiers players can earn with the Skill Rating point system. SR is based on your match performance, from opponent eliminations to outlasting other squads. In particular, you’ll be rewarded with 5+ SR from kills and assists and 2+ SR from your teammates, which will increase as the match progresses.

The amount of SR you accumulate allows you to reach various tiers with the following Battle Royale ranks:

Rank SR Needed Bronze 0-899 Silver 900-2,099 Gold 2,100-3,599 Platinum 3,600-5,399 Diamond 5,400-7,499 Crimson 7,500-9,999 Iridescent 10,000 minimum Top 250 10,000+

Each match mandates an SR exchange, except for the Bronze rank, which has a free SR Deployment Fee. The minimum cost for the Warzone 2 Ranked Play begins on Silver with 10 SR, gradually increasing with each tier.

Aside from the scores you can earn with kills and assists, you will be rewarded with SR from the Final Placement. For example, those in the Top 5 will get 45 SR, while first place grants them 100.

If you are skilled enough to reach the Top 250, you’ll be commended for your hard work on the public leaderboards, as well as earn rewards.

When the season ends, players will go back down to the lowest Tier One Division. Therefore, Crimson, Iridescent, and the Top 250 will begin with Diamond in the following event.

That does it for our guide on all Warzone 2 Ranked Play Skill Rating tiers. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Gulag Entry Kit.

