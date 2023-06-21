Call of Duty Season 4 Has Changed My Mind About DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The first time I stepped into the DMZ universe, I was overwhelmed by its extensive mission-based system, differing from the main campaigns and multiplayer rounds I’ve played in past COD games. What made it even more complicated was the fact that Faction objectives were relatively vague in details, making it more challenging to advance in levels and unlock exclusive gear.

Fortunately, Call of Duty Season 4 has introduced a new central hub, the Forward Operating Base, to implement a more coordinated approach to the previous disorderly system. Now, I’m a sucker for organization, so once I saw the tidied-up menu screen, I felt less apprehensive than I did before. No longer are all the objectives jumbled into Faction missions, as Passive tasks are available to complete at any time.

Those who didn’t experience DMZ before the update should note that the mode primarily focused on Faction quest lines and nothing much else. But now that Passives and other options are available, you can finish multiple objectives at a time with a single exfiltration. For example, players can work on a White Lotus Story Mission while getting the materials they need for an Insured Slot upgrade and Location Objective.

With so many missions, the gameplay almost seems endless, separating from DMZ’s initial restrictive measures. I also enjoy the freedom that Passive upgrades bring since they don’t require you to equip them as Faction quests do. That way, I’m not as frustrated when I don’t have a selected objective active and can at least fulfill another assignment. Furthermore, all the random notes you collect on a run are sent to the FOB’s collection, in which you can read them and discover hints for quests.

Although DMZ can still be vague with details, it does bring a sense of community with other players, where you can take advantage of your squad to help you with various commissions. I switch between groups and solo rounds to give myself time to complete team-based and exfiltration tasks. However, Season 4’s new Vondel map can be pretty chaotic for solo mode with the nerfed AI enemies, but my cowardice can prove effective as I timidly travel through the outskirts of the map to avoid any contact.

Another intriguing feature added in Season 4 is Faction Reputation, permitting players to earn points to advance in tiers. More importantly, Urgent missions have been set in place to provide you with daily assignments, which are excellent for the times when you need a slight boost in a certain Faction. Compared to other objectives, I find them relatively easy to finish, so it’s a great alternative when you want something quick and painless.

Then, there’s the highly anticipated Wallet mechanic that finally puts all your cash in your inventory after an exfiltration. In the past, it was aggravating to see all that hard-earned money wasted at the end of a mission, and now, players can make some bank and use it for their next assignment.

The only downside about Season 4 was the reset for longtime players, wiping out most of their progress. While I understand the vexation of this action, I also recognize why it had to be done with its complete overhaul of changes. Of course, I wish some of the content I unlocked transferred to this version, but at least it gives me a chance to start anew with the revamped system.

Overall, I’ve been really enjoying my time in DMZ with the implemented adjustments instead of my constant state of confusion with the previous schematics. There’s nothing like a successful extraction as you hop around with your teammates in the chopper. Even those on the opposing side have turned into friends after they graciously accepted to join the squad and help out with the rest of the commission. I still have my bad moments (I’m looking at you, campers at the Exfil), yet it can be addicting to jump back in thanks to the wide range of activities.

Now that the DMZ Beta version is shaping up to be a successful entry in the Call of Duty franchise, I’m confident that more fans will join in on the fun through the newly tweaked features. All I ask is to tone down the AI enemies a bit more, and it should be golden for newcomers and dedicated players.

