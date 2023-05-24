Best MX9 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
The MX9 is stronger than ever.
A strong submachine gun should be quick and powerful, designed to thrive at close and medium ranges. The MX9 certainly meets that profile, especially off the back of recent buffs. Here are the best MX9 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Best MX9 Warzone 2 Build
In Warzone 2, the MX9 excels by virtue of its range and lack of recoil. Where a lot of SMGs can dominate close-ranges, they struggle further afield. The same can’t be said of the MX9, with its accuracy and ability to compete with ARs making it an excellent sniper support option, and an all-round great SMG.
The Cronen Mini Pro is the best optic for weapons geared towards closer-ranges, while the 32 Round Mag is essential because of the gun’s smaller default magazines. Even with this attachment equipped, you’ll need to reload fairly frequently.
We’re also adding the FTAC C11 Riser comb and the Bruen Q900 Grip, both of which improve ADS and sprint-to-fire time. These ensure you’ll be quick enough to compete with rival SMG users up close.
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard
Finally, the 508mm Rear Guard barrel improves range considerably, as well as aiding recoil control even more. It does slow ADS slightly, but it’s more than worth it and is negated in this build by the Comb and Rear Grip.
The result is a powerful all-round MX9, capable of competing with ARs at medium ranges but also outgunning SMGs at close-quarters. Whether it’s Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, this is the MX9 you’ll want.
Best MX9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2
For MW2, you won’t need the same emphasis on range – but you’ll certainly want to keep the extended mags and attachments that speed up ADS. That’s why the FTAC C11 Riser comb, Bruen Q900 Grip and 32 Round Mags all carry over.
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99
We’re swapping out the 508mm barrel for the SA Schalldämpfer 99 muzzle, which aids recoil without decreasing ADS to the same extent. It also boosts bullet velocity and range, bringing a host of advantages.
Finally, we’re opting for the VLK LZR 7MW. The laser will speed up ADS and aid your sprint-to-fire, making it ideal for the rapid respawn game modes MW2 offers. The result is a MX9 that is easy to use and rewarding, a combination that’s not particularly common in multiplayer.
That’s all you need to know about the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For more on Call of Duty, check out our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List and picks for the best SMGs in the battle royale, as well as the related content below.
About the authors
- Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List: Best Meta Guns For Season 3
- Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Weapons In Season 3
- The Top 5 Best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
- When is Warzone 2 Season 4? Season 3 End Date, Leaks, Content & More
- The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked