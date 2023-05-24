Best MX9 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

A strong submachine gun should be quick and powerful, designed to thrive at close and medium ranges. The MX9 certainly meets that profile, especially off the back of recent buffs. Here are the best MX9 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best MX9 Warzone 2 Build

In Warzone 2, the MX9 excels by virtue of its range and lack of recoil. Where a lot of SMGs can dominate close-ranges, they struggle further afield. The same can’t be said of the MX9, with its accuracy and ability to compete with ARs making it an excellent sniper support option, and an all-round great SMG.

The Cronen Mini Pro is the best optic for weapons geared towards closer-ranges, while the 32 Round Mag is essential because of the gun’s smaller default magazines. Even with this attachment equipped, you’ll need to reload fairly frequently.

We’re also adding the FTAC C11 Riser comb and the Bruen Q900 Grip, both of which improve ADS and sprint-to-fire time. These ensure you’ll be quick enough to compete with rival SMG users up close.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Finally, the 508mm Rear Guard barrel improves range considerably, as well as aiding recoil control even more. It does slow ADS slightly, but it’s more than worth it and is negated in this build by the Comb and Rear Grip.

The result is a powerful all-round MX9, capable of competing with ARs at medium ranges but also outgunning SMGs at close-quarters. Whether it’s Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, this is the MX9 you’ll want.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best MX9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you won’t need the same emphasis on range – but you’ll certainly want to keep the extended mags and attachments that speed up ADS. That’s why the FTAC C11 Riser comb, Bruen Q900 Grip and 32 Round Mags all carry over.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

We’re swapping out the 508mm barrel for the SA Schalldämpfer 99 muzzle, which aids recoil without decreasing ADS to the same extent. It also boosts bullet velocity and range, bringing a host of advantages.

Finally, we’re opting for the VLK LZR 7MW. The laser will speed up ADS and aid your sprint-to-fire, making it ideal for the rapid respawn game modes MW2 offers. The result is a MX9 that is easy to use and rewarding, a combination that’s not particularly common in multiplayer.

That’s all you need to know about the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For more on Call of Duty, check out our overall Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List and picks for the best SMGs in the battle royale, as well as the related content below.

About the authors

John Esposito I love almost every type of video game, and when I'm not playing them, I'm writing about them... a lot. I have too many favorites to list so feel free to ask about them! Long live Ugly Sonic and the Resident Evil 3 Remake (this is a meme btw). More Stories by John Esposito Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

