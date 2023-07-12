Best MX Guardian Shotgun Loadout in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded released on July 12 and, among a new Gulag and Vondel Waterfront multiplayer map, brought a new shotgun for players to enjoy. Here’s the best MX Guardian builds for Warzone and MW2.

Shotguns have been experiencing something of a renaissance in Warzone and MW2 after the Season 4 update buffed the weapon class almost entirely. The KV Broadside remains a fan favorite, but it could now have competition after the addition of the MX Guardian in Season 4 Reloaded.

Best Warzone MX Guardian Build

The shotgun, unsurprisingly, flourishes at the closest of ranges. Activision described it as “versatile” and have revealed it can be used semi-auto, fully-auto or with a burst-fire mechanic.

Because of that, and its newness in WZ, we’re not sure exactly how it’ll perform. However, we’re looking to improve its range and consistency with our chosen attachments.

Firstly, the MX Pro Mag comes in. There’s no ammo-increasing option here, but the MX Pro decreases ADS time and keeps 15 Rounds, so it’s a win win on the MX Guardian. It’s joined by the VLK LZR 7MW and MX-G Mobile barrel to speed up mobility and get you locked onto enemies faster.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: MX-G Mobile

MX-G Mobile Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Rear Grip: Bruen B60

Bruen B60 Muzzle: RMGE-7

Finally, the RMGE-7 muzzle and Bruen B60 rear grip improve recoil control substantially, making it easier to control the MX Guardian and land those all important shots.

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, there’s probably not the need for large magazines and range. You won’t be coming up against enemies with three armor plates to tear through, and the average shotgun encounter in multiplayer will probably be at closer-quarters.

To that end, we’re swapping out the barrel for the MX DCP-0 stock to make your shotgun quicker.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: MX DCP-0

MX DCP-0 Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Rear Grip: XRK Rush

XRK Rush Muzzle: RMGE-7

The Bruen B60 rear grip is also out in favor of the XRK Rush, which makes ADS even faster for those close-range and frequent engagements in MW2 multiplayer. The remainder of the build stays the same for now, with the VLK LZR 7MW, MX Pro Mag and RMGE-7 all carrying over for the same reasons.

These picks could swap as the MX Guardian beds in, so check back soon.

How To Unlock

As has become standard for new weapons in MW2 and Warzone, the MX Guardian is unlockable via the seasonal Battle Pass. Specifically, players need to use their Battle Pass Tokens to unlock Sector [Classified].

Activision said: “This Sector is now ready for you to access, has an additional five items to unlock, and its HVT is the new MX Guardian base weapon. Accessing this Sector requires the completion of at least one adjacent Sector (D2, D3, D4, D5, D6, or D7).”

For most who’ve played MW2 or Warzone in the first half of Season 4, this’ll be quick to complete and unlock.

As is also standard with new weapons, unlocking the MX Guardian in one game will translate to the other. If you only play MW2 and unlock it by playing the annual instalment, you’ll still be able to use it in Warzone (and vice-versa).

That’s how to unlock and use the MX Guardian to its maximum in Warzone and MW2. Be sure to check out the related content below for everything else CoD.