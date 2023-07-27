Best ISO Hemlock Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

The ISO Hemlock, since dropping with Season 2 way back in February 2023, has fluctuated between so strong it’s overpowered and nerfed beyond recognition. Despite being weakened by the devs a few times, it has deified its nerfs and remains a standout AR in Warzone and MW2’s multiplayer.

Best Warzone ISO Hemlock Build

The weapon’s major strengths, as has been true since Season 2, are its performance at longer ranges and lack of tangible recoil. Nerfs in Season 3 and Season 4 tempered this performance to some degree. Even so, it thrives at medium and long ranges, hanging with the stronger LMGs so long as you can hit accurate shots.

That’s why our recommended Warzone build is geared towards accuracy and handling, rather than speeding up the Hemlock’s performance. It might necessitate a strong SMG as your secondary.

We’re kicking off with the Aim OP-V4. It’s the ideal optic for longer range gunfights, giving players a clear sight through which they can hit accurate shots and drop enemies.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 also comes in as our underbarrel of choice. There’s no other option in this attachment category that aids recoil control to the same degree, even if it does slow the Hemlock slightly. It’s joined by the Corvus Slash Gen. 2 muzzle, which again reduces recoil to a huge extent.

We’re also opting for the RES-2 stock. While some other stocks also aid ADS walking speed, they do so at a detriment to recoil control. The RES-2 adversely affects weapon sway without affecting the gun’s actual recoil.

Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2

Corvus Slash Gen. 2 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: RES-2 Stock

RES-2 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We’re rounding off our build with the 45 Round Mags to minimize the need to reload. There’s no better way to keep yourself in the action for longer or pose a threat to an entire enemy team.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you simply won’t need the emphasis on longer-range gunfights that Warzone demands. As a result, we’re going for a build that improves handling and mobility without compromising damage.

The Cronen Mini Pro comes in, perfect at providing a clear line of sight for all the ranges you’ll need the Hemlock to thrive at. The the XTEN Grip and R-COM S4 stock drastically improve ADS speed and mobility, giving you snappy aim that’s ideal to combat the SMG users you’ll encounter in multiplayer environments.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Stock: R-COM S4

R-COM S4 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Our recommended MW2 build is completed by the Commando Foregrip which balances recoil and aiming stability, while the FSS OLE-V Laser again augments ADS speed and sprint to fire time.

This build makes the ISO Hemlock viable at almost any range, even if its recoil at longer ranges may take some practice to master. You won’t need it to perform at those distances all that often though.

Those are our favored ISO Hemlock builds for Warzone and MW2! Be sure to check out all the related CoD content below, because we’ve covered huge amounts of Warzone, DMZ and MW2.