How to Get More Elixirs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Being an assassin is a dangerous job, and Basim will encounter numerous battles during his adventure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Having health recovery items in your pocket is extremely important to avoid dying. Although they’re pretty hard to come by, this guide can tell you how to get more Elixirs in this game.

Increasing Elixir Capacity in AC Mirage

You can increase your Elixir capacity by unlocking the Elixir Pocket skill. It is located in the Trickster section, underneath Auto-Collect. You must spend three Skill Points in total: one for Auto-Collect and two for Elixir Pocket.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the maximum number of Elixir you can carry in this game is three. Since you’ll automatically get two at the start, the Elixir Pocket skill will only add one more. This is likely because Ubisoft wants to urge players to use stealth instead of fighting enemies head-on.

How to Replenish Elixirs in AC Mirage

You can refill your Elixir through several methods, but the easiest one is to purchase them from a Trader. They’re marked with a bag icon on the map, and you can easily find a bunch of them in various settlements. Each Elixir costs 30 coins, but you can reduce the price by 10 percent by offering a Merchant Favor Token.

If you need to get more Elixir in restricted areas, you must find blue chests scattered around the map. Do note that you’re not guaranteed to get healing items, but the chances are pretty high.

Lastly, you can also obtain an Elixir by pickpocketing unsuspecting citizens, but this rarely happens. I have stolen numerous wallets, and I have yet to see any healing item. To be fair, I usually have my Elixirs at max capacity, so it’s also likely that the game doesn’t drop the item because of that.

Besides increasing Elixir maximum capacity, you can also upgrade your weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While Steel Ingots and Leathers are very easy to obtain, Upgrade Schematics can be quite annoying to locate.