How to Level Up Fast & Get Skill Points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you only started getting into Assassin’s Creed with Origins, Odyssey, or Valhalla, you might think the RPG elements have always been a series staple. That’s where you’re wrong, as the series used to focus on story-based progression, and Mirage is a return to the series’ roots. Here’s how to level up quickly and get skill points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Leveling System Explained

Instead of earning experience points for completing quests and killing enemies, you level up in Assassin’s Creed Mirage simply by completing activities in the open-world and progressing through the story. There isn’t a hard experience or level gauge for you to see how close you are to the next skill point threshold, but the general rule of thumb is that if you take the time to do activities, you’ll level up faster.

Listed below are all of the activities you can do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to help you level up faster, and we’ll go over them in more detail.

Completing Story Quests

This is the obvious one. Story quest completion will give you the most level progress in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. From the Investigations tab in the menu, just make sure you’re investigating every clue you come across to complete your main missions, and you’ll level up in no time at all.

Completing Contracts

After returning to Baghdad and completing your first quest there, you’ll unlock Contracts at the bureau. Examine the Contracts board in-between missions to find new ones, then complete them for more level progress.

These are basically side quests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, often requiring you to steal things or assassinate specific enemies. Every Contract also comes with an optional objective, which will yield more rewards if you manage to clear it. Aside from level progress, Contracts also offer other rewards like Tokens and resources.

Tales of Baghdad

Tales of Baghdad are little side stories you can engage in in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re a little less involved than Contracts, but still offer bits of story content to help flesh out the world. These will also reward you with a bit of level progress as you knock them out.

Collectibles

Finally, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also comes with a slew of collectibles for you to, well, collect. There are Lost Books, Mysterious Shards, and Dervis’ Artifacts. These won’t show up on your map when you open it up, but they will show up on your compass as golden icons when you’re near one.

And that’s how the leveling and skill point system works in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.