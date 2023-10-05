Assassin’s Creed Favor Tokens Explained: All Token Types, How to Get, & More

Ubisoft has brought the Assassin’s Creed series back to its roots with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but with a few modern twists. New to the series is the Favor Token system, which gives you more options in how you interact with the open-world. Here’s everything you need to know about Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed.

All Favor Token Types in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are a total of three Favor Token types in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as listed below:

Merchant

Scholar

Power

These Favor Tokens can be exchanged with various NPCs for their services, making your journey through Baghdad much easier. They can also be used during story missions, which may open up new paths for you as you try to figure out how to get to your assassination target.

In addition to that, it’s also important to know which NPCs will accept which types of Favor Tokens. We’ll go over each one in more detail down below.

Merchant Tokens

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Merchant Favor Tokens can be used with merchant NPCs you find all over Baghdad. When speaking with Dervis, or any of the blacksmith or tailor vendors, you can offer them a Merchant Token to convince them to lower their shop prices permanently. In fact, I recommend doing this as soon as you can. Upgrades and items don’t come cheap, and money can be hard to come by.

Aside from that, Merchant Tokens can also be used to bribe merchants, and this can come in handy during assassination missions. In my playthrough, I bribed a merchant to convince them to sneak me in to enemy territory without needing to kill anyone on the way in.

Scholar Tokens

Scholar Tokens are used to interact with scholars and entertainers you come across in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Very often, you’ll be using them to convince NPCs to create distractions for you in the streets by playing music or just generally attracting attention to themselves, allowing you to find an opening when guards get drawn to them.

Power Tokens

Finally, Power Tokens are mostly used with Munadi, guards, and officials. Similar to the Merchant Tokens, these can be used to bribe or intimidate them into allowing you access into restricted areas.

If you find that your Notoriety is getting too high for your liking, you may also use Power Tokens with the Munadi to get them to knock your Notoriety down by one level. After I got myself caught up in a rather large killing spree when my approach to a mission went wrong, I had to use my Power Tokens so I could return to my typically stealthy approach to missions more easily.

How to Get Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

There are two primary ways of accruing Tokens in the game, and that’s by pickpocketing civilians in Baghdad, or by completing Contracts.

Considering how easy pickpocketing is in this game, you’ll be able to rack up Tokens in no time at all just by wandering the streets and stealing from the NPCs.

You can also get them by accepting and completing Contracts from the various Bureaus around Baghdad, and this is definitely the more lucrative method if you’re also hoping to farm resources and money.

That’s all you need to know about how the Favor Tokens work in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how to get them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.