Assassin’s Creed Mirage features a skill tree that you can progress through to make Basim even stronger as you get through the story, and while it’s largely linear in nature, there are definitely some skills that you should prioritize over others. With that said, here are the best skills to get first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Best Skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In most games, you’d be fine getting your skills in any order as it ultimately comes down to your preferences and play style. However, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’re largely going to spend your time sneaking around and trying to take out your enemies stealthily. It’s possible to just barge in on every scenario guns blazing, but there are barely any skills in the game that support that, so you might as well lean into the stealth aspect where you can.

With this in mind, we’ll go through each of the best skills in the game in more detail down below.

Pathfinder

Effect: Enkidu’s View reveals Keys and highlights opportunities like Chests with a glow. Secret Entrances are also easier to discover.

This is one of the very first skills you should unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Surveying the land is an important part of the game, and Enkidu will help you identify treasures, potential points of entry, and also tag enemies so you can keep track of their movements at all times.

Elixir Pocket

Effect: Increase the maximum number of Elixirs you can carry at the same time by 1.

This is a basic one, but still an important skill to pick up ASAP nonetheless. You’ll start out the game with only two Elixirs, but considering how easy it is to take damage and how quickly Basim’s HP can deplete when you get hit, having access to a third Elixir can be the difference between life and death.

Breakfall

Effect: Basim automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken.

Another basic one, but still one of the best skills to grab in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You’re going to spend a lot of time jumping and falling off from high places, and you’ll inevitably misjudge just how high you can fall from every now and then. Fall damage hurts in this game, and Breakfall lets you jump around with fewer repercussions.

Chain Assassination

Effect: After performing an assassination, assassinate a second nearby enemy or throw a knife at a distant one if Throwing Knives are available.

This is one of the handiest skills you can get in the game as it makes stealthy assassinations so much more efficient. Whenever you find two enemies in close proximity to each other, assassinating one will allow you to immediately strike the other without alerting the rest of the guards.

Assassin’s Focus Capacity

Effect: Add an additional Chunk to the Focus Bar.

Finally, once you’ve got all the other skills listed here unlocked, it’s time to go for the Assassin’s Focus Capacity skills. With an increased Focus Bar, you’ll be able to perform more chain assassinations perfectly, making your stealth missions go by much easier.

And those are the best skills to get first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.