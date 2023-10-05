It’s not all about the money, as Jessie J would have you believe. It’s about having the right Schematics too, if you want to keep your weapons and armor up to date. Here’s how to get Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

If you want to upgrade your weapons and armor in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, yes, you will need money. However, you’ll also need the required resources and relevant Upgrade Schematics. For instance, upgrading the Initiate armor set will require you to present the Initiate Upgrade Schematic to the blacksmith NPC as well.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Getting Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are two main ways of getting Upgrade Schematics in the game, as listed below:

Obtained as story rewards

Obtained by opening golden gear chests

The first method is pretty self-explanatory. You’ll get various types of weapons and armor sets as you go through the main story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and you’ll also get the required Upgrade Schematics for those sets. These should be fairly easy to upgrade as long as you’ve been making sure to hoard your resources, as you can just take them to the blacksmith for easy upgrades.

There are quite a few optional and hidden weapon and armor sets in the game, though, and these can only be obtained by opening the golden gear chests scattered around Baghdad. The tricky thing about these is that while they do appear on your world map and compass, they’re often hidden away in hard to reach areas, or locked houses and rooms that require you to do some environmental puzzle-solving.

That said, these are often worth the trouble, as each golden chest rewards you with new gear, as well as the required Upgrade Schematics you’ll need to upgrade them.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.