A good assassin knows how to get a job done without alerting the authorities, and that reverence for stealth is going to take centerstage in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Touted as a return to the core element that made the series so popular, the latest entry in the franchise will see protagonist Basim attempt to rid Baghdad of evildoers. To do so, he is going to need to be extra careful when going about his business, and this guide on how to pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will help you do just that.

Why Pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Facing a foe that has vast resources as well as ears and eyes everywhere can make it difficult for the Hidden Ones to do their thing. As such, there is a need to do whatever it takes to level the playing field. This is where pickpocketing comes in.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Basim is able to obtain valuables by using his expertise as a street thief, obtaining trinkets to sell and useful tokens that can be used for a variety of situations, like bribing guards or enlisting the help of mercenaries to clear the field. In enemy strongholds, this will also allow him to pilfer keys that can unlock doors or chests, paving the way towards bigger targets.

Pickpocketing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Now that we are clear on just how important this mechanic is, here’s how to do it effectively. Identify targets that are primed to be stolen from. For civilians, this means a shiny bag at their waist when using Eagle Vision, while for guards and the like, they can be further focused on using Enkidu.

Now, have Basim approach the target from behind while crouching to keep a low profile, and then press Triangle/Y to initiate the pickpocketing minigame. On-screen, you will see a blue diamond shape, and the aim is to stop the line within the shape itself by using the same buttons. Time it well, and the valuables will be yours.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Naturally, for more important things like keys and Mysterious Shards, the diamond will be much narrower, forcing players to be more precise in their thievery. If you need help with that, there is a skill for Basim that can make the pickpocketing much easier.

Now that you know exactly how to pickpocket in Assassin's Creed Mirage, take to the streets of Baghdad and start collecting.