How to Upgrade Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

An assassin’s weapon is one of the most crucial tools of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, from a robust sword to the iconic hidden blade. However, if you want to last longer in battle, you’ll need to upgrade your weapons over time, especially as you face off more formidable enemies. Fortunately, this activity doesn’t require you to chop off a finger (though we can’t say the same for the initiation), and we’re here to show you how you can do it in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How Do You Upgrade Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Players can upgrade their weapons via the Blacksmiths as long as they have suitable resources for the blueprints. However, you will need an Upgrade Schematic to do this feat, found in well-guarded chests and story missions. Any time you upgrade a weapon, it will increase its stats, whereas the outfit enhancements from Tailors can improve your Perks.

The primary ingredients you’ll need for the upgrade are:

Upgrade Schematic

Steel Ingots

Leather

Steel Ingots and Leather can be acquired throughout the world of Mirage, including in chests and the completion of activities. For example, the Sand Sword blueprint requires the corresponding schematic, 60 Steel Ingot, and 30 Leather. You’ll see the improvements that were made with the new material, displaying a green-colored number next to its stats.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you aren’t sure where to find a Blacksmith, they are typically located in towns like Harbiyah across Baghdad. They will be marked with a dual sword icon on the map, and you can interact with them to begin the transaction. Blacksmiths can also adjust the appearance of a weapon, keeping its stats and Perk effects intact.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You’ll gradually improve your weapons as you advance in the campaign, giving you more opportunities to take out anyone who goes against the Creed.

You'll gradually improve your weapons as you advance in the campaign, giving you more opportunities to take out anyone who goes against the Creed.

Now that you know how to upgrade your weapons in Mirage, you can start living out your ultimate assassin's life with your enhanced gear set.