A new Assassin’s Creed game usually means new toys to play with, and in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, protagonist Basim will indeed have a nice suite of tools that can be put to good use during his quest to end the threat of the Order of the Ancients. Aside from the trust Hidden Blade and Enkidu the eagle, players must utilize a growing set of tools to help their cause, and this guide to the best tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will lead you down the right path.

In total, there are six different tools that Basim is able to wield in Mirage. However, only five of them will be really useful, with the last one being a torch that can be used to light up dark places or to set fire to hay as a distraction. Once players enter Baghdad for the first time and set up the first Assassin Bureau, they will gain access to one tool of their choice, with the subsequent ones requiring Skill Tree unlocks to become available.

Each tool has a total of three upgrade tiers, with different choices catering to different playstyles. Players can only choose one upgrade per tier, with a particular skill making it possible to choose one more Tier 1 upgrade. This ranking of the five other tools should help you decide which to upgrade as soon as possible to make Basim a master assassin.

#1 Throwing Knives

A lethal weapon when thrown at the head of most guards, the Throwing Knife is an excellent ranged option and makes it almost too easy to clear compounds of hostiles. The final tier upgrade of corroding bodies makes it impossible for enemies to be alerted to your presence, which is always a good thing. Pair that with the skill to retrieve knives from dead enemies, and you will be one killing machine.

Recommended Upgrades:

Tier 1

Extra Capacity – Increase ammo capacity by 2.

Extended Range – Increase the distance Basim can throw the tool.

Sharp Blade – Increase damage by 50%.

Tier 2

Poison Tip – Applies poison to targets.

Heavy Blade – Staggers enemies when hit.

Light Blade – Allows for a charged throw that increases range and damage.

Tier 3

Corrode Body – Dissolves corpses of enemies killed by the throwing knife.

Armor Piercing – Penetrates armor to deal standard damage.

#2 Smoke Bomb

Perfect for a quick getaway or making assassinations that much easier, the ever-trusty Smoke Bomb is back in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Chuck it when surrounded by enemies to disorient them, or use it to obscure others from seeing what you are able to do to a target, either way, it’s always useful to have this tool to help both on offense and defense.

Recommended Upgrades:

Tier 1

Extra Capacity – Increase ammo capacity by 2.

Extended Range – Increase the distance Basim can throw the tool by 7 meters.

Durable Smoke – Increase the active time of smoke.

Tier 2

Silent Blast – Enemies can no longer hear Smoke Bombs detonate.

Healing Vapor – Recovers health if Basim is inside the smoke.

Choking Fumes – Damage enemies caught in the smoke.

Tier 3

Mindswipe – Causes enemies in the smoke to forget they saw Basim.

Flammable Smoke – Smoke ignites if in contact with flames.

#3 Blowdart

Another ranged option, but the Blowdart is meant to put targets to sleep, but not the eternal kind. Useful when upgraded to affect multiple targets at once, this can be a good way to thin the herd if the pressure gets too much, or to get rid of pesky guards in the way of your prize.

Recommended Upgrades:

Tier 1

Extra Capacity – Increase ammo capacity by 2.

Increased Duration – Increase how long the effect of the tool lasts.

Extended Range – Increase the effective range of the tool.

Tier 2

Cloud Impact – Applies Blowdart’s current effect as AoE.

Lethal Dose – Targets are poisoned instead of put to sleep.

Potency – Targets can no longer be awakened by other guards. Enraged targets die after the effect ends.

Tier 3

Berserker Dart – Causes target to go into a fit of rage, attacking everyone in sight.

Deep Slumber – Damage does not wake the target. Sleep effect lasts indefinitely.

#4 Trap

Need a non-lethal tool to knock down enemies or to scare them off, never to bother you again? This is where the Trap comes in, allowing Basim to set up zones where enemies will no longer be able to recover, while keeping them off the backs of the Hidden One.

Recommended Upgrades:

Tier 1

Extra Capacity – Increase ammo capacity by 2.

Increased Duration – Increases how long the effect of the tool lasts.

Extended Range – Increase the effective range of the tool by 7 meters.

Tier 2

Fracture – Targets caught in explosion lose defense.

Wide Burst – Increases explosion’s area of effect.

Whistle Target – Replaces proximity detonation with remote detonation by whistling.

Tier 3

Deadly Blast – Replaces non-lethal component for a fiery explosion.

Lingering Knockdown – Greatly increases the duration of the knockdown effect.

#5 Noisemaker

Need to lure guards away without drawing attention to yourself? Enter the Noisemaker, which has its uses, but is generally not as useful as the other tools once combat is triggered. As such, it is best used as an opener to set things up for the other tools to shine.

Recommended Upgrades:

Tier 1

Extra Capacity – Increase ammo capacity by 3.

Loud Fuse – Increase the distance which enemies are drawn from by 5 meters.

Extended Range – Increase distance Basim can throw the tool by 7 meters.

Tier 2

Fireworks – Continuous explosions draw and hold enemies’ attention for a long time.

Weakness – Lowers the defense of enemies caught in the blast.

Sparks – Noisemaker becomes an incendiary device.

Tier 3

Terror – Targets caught in the explosion panic and run away.

Shockwave – Dazes all targets inside the explosion area and breaks cages, vases, and fragile walls.

Armed with all the important info about the best tools in Assassin's Creed Mirage, the time to take action is now.