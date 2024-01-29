Who Are the Love Interests in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!?

If you’re looking for the perfect snowbound anime to start your winter with, you won’t want to miss Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Set in the sleepy town of Kitami, Hokkaido Gals follows the story of young Tsubasa Shiki as he moves from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo to meet new friends and experience new sensations. Amongst these friends are the gorgeous gals that send his heart aflutter — but who are they, exactly?

Let’s pack a parka and dive into who the love interests are in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Fear not, anime-only viewers; we’ll only be dishing out character descriptions, so spoilers will be totes light! *flashes peace sign, takes selfie*

Who are the Gals in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable?

Minami Fuyuki

Image Source: SILVER LINK. / Blade via Crunchyroll

The moment he sets foot in Kitami, Tsubasa encounters a young lady unlike anyone he has ever met before. She’s blonde, she’s upbeat, and she uses Hokkaido slang like it’s going out of style — she’s Minami Fuyuki, the prototypical gal!

Coincidentally, the pair are in the same class, and Fuyuki takes particular interest in showing this city kid what Kitami is all about. Through Tsubasa’s discovery of the town’s unique food and customs, Fuyuki finds herself reinvigorated with a sense of pride.

Fuyuki is a bubbly person who wants to be everyone’s friend, but is by no means a pushover. She’ll stand up for what’s right, injecting her own positive outlook to get her point across. She has a passion for makeup, and is so devout to the gal subculture that she’ll often wear less than appropriate attire for the cold climate.

Minami Fuyuki is voiced by Ayana Sakura in Japanese (Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan), and Mikaela Krantz in the English dub (Urara Shiraishi in Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches, young Senku Ishigami in Dr. Stone).

Sayuri Akino

Image Source: SILVER LINK. / Blade via Crunchyroll

Sharing the same class as Fuyuki and Tsubasa, Akino is a withdrawn girl who keeps to herself and speaks rather bluntly when engaged. She might come across as rude or aloof, but she’s actually just beset with self-doubt and poor social skills.

Underneath this standoffish veneer, Akino really just wants to make friends. Like Fuyuki, she works hard to maintain her gal appearance — in her case, as a means of better fitting in — but her true affinity lies in video games. She can often be found fiddling on her Shueido Witch (no prizes for guessing what real-life console that’s based on), and her whole temperament changes when she’s got someone to play with. I’m an Anya main, hbu?

With her dark hair and reserved demeanor, Akino is very much the opposite of Fuyuki in many ways. Despite this, they eventually become good friends once Akino opens her heart and accepts Fuyuki’s kindness.

Sayuri Akino is voiced by Yumiri Hanamori in Japanese (Ai Hayasaka in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Sagiri Yamada Asasemon in Hell’s Paradise).

Rena Natsukawa

Image Source: SILVER LINK. / Blade via Crunchyroll

Possessing a charming smile and air of mystery, the soft-spoken Natsukawa is one of the most admired girls in school. As Tsubasa’s senpai, she is treated with utmost respect, and for her part, she is a diligent student who routinely tops the class with ease.

She also has a close personal connection with Tsubasa, as the pair become next door neighbors when he moves in with his grandmother. Natsukawa is fascinated by history and Japanese culture, lighting up with pure enthusiasm whenever the subject is brought up. She even mutters historical events in her sleep, which is not without its own charm.

Upon graduation, Natsukawa has machinations of studying in Tokyo, and in fact has met Tsubasa’s mother previously as the winner of a calligraphy contest. She owns a Hokkaido dog named Tensai-maru, who we can confirm is a very good boy.

Rena Natsukawa is voiced by Reina Ueda in Japanese (Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Reze in Chainsaw Man).

Well done, y’all! Now you know the main love interests in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! And that of course means that you can passionately debate who truly deserves Tsubasa’s heart. For more super adorable anime content, be sure to explore the links below. We’ve even got the lowdown of every anime slated for 2024, so you’ll defs want to bookmark that one!

Related Posts Every New Winter 2024 Anime Airing on Crunchyroll, Listed