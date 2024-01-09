Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc Release Date, Explained

The Chainsaw Man anime is taking the Demon Slayer approach to its adaptation. Following a stellar first cour, the next portion of its story is being released via a movie. As such, you might be wondering: When is Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc coming out?

When Is the Chainsaw Man Movie Coming Out? Release Window Explained

Image Credit: MAPPA and Tatsuki Fujimoto

While an exact release date hasn’t been put out for the Chainsaw Man movie, we can at least hazard a guess as to when it’ll release based on a few factors.

For starters, it’s been a little over a year since the first season of Chainsaw Man wrapped up. Though this isn’t enough time to feasibly create a film without an absurd amount of crunch for the animators — and MAPPA is hopefully trying to avoid such a scenario given the fallout around their treatment of the animators behind Jujutsu Kaisen — it’ at least shows ‘s at least likely that the film is underway and some decent progress has been made on it.

There’s also the reduced workload at MAPPA to keep in mind. While they’ve certainly got projects in the works such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and their Winter 2024 series Bucchigiri, they’ve also wrapped both Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Attack on Titan’s Final season. With any luck, this means the company has at least a few more people and resources they can allocate to the film’s development, which should speed up its production at least a little.

Add all these factors together, and we’d hazard the guess that Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc could feasibly release in the latter half of 2024 at the earliest and in early 2025 at the latest. This is just a guess though, and we won’t know for sure until MAPPA releases more info about the film.

How Much Does the Reze Arc Cover? Explained

Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc will be worth the wait though, as it covers one of the better arcs in the series.

Following the events of the first season, Denji meets a young girl named Reze. He quickly develops feelings for her, and finds that he might have the chance for a life outside of Public Safety and hunting devils as Chainsaw Man.

With the series being what it is though, things quickly go awry. Once again, Denji will need to fight his way forward and try his darndest to earn a better life than the one he’s got; even if it means ripping and tearing his way through countless Devils in the process.

Is the Chainsaw Man Movie Canon? Answered

As the cherry on top, you can rest assured that all of this is canon to the main series.

Just as the name implies, Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze Arc covers the Reze arc from Part One of the manga. More specifically, it’ll adapt Chapters 40 through 52, though whether or not the film will adapt this material directly remains to be seen.

Still, it’s safe to say this will be required viewing for fans of the anime, especially since it’s anyone’s guess whether or not it’ll be repurposed into a season proper at a later date.

Hopefully you now have a better idea of when Chainsaw Man The Movie Reze arc is coming out.