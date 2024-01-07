When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come out? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was one heck of a thrill ride, but now you’re stuck in limbo waiting for the third season to release. worry not though, as we’re here to help you figure out when Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is set to release.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

First off, let’s start with the good news: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been confirmed for release as of this writing via a teaser trailer put out by Toho Animation on Dec. 28.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much though. Clocking in at 20 seconds, it mainly teases some of the characters who are slated to appear in the next arc. These include the mainstay protagonists Itadori Yuji and Fushiguro Megumi, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 protagonist Okkotsu Yuta, and the Cursed Womb Sibling Choso.

Likewise, it doesn’t show any animation from the upcoming cour of the show. Instead, it used animated stills from the manga.

All the same, it’s worth taking a look at down below to ensure you’ve seen all the season 3 promotional material for yourself.

When Will JJK Season 3 Come out? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Window Explained

This does, however, mean we don’t yet know when Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will come out. Luckily, we can hazard a guess based on the series’ past release patterns and some current developments with the show’s animation team.

In terms of the series’ past releases, we know it could be at least a year before the third season officially starts. There was more than a year between the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was then followed by a year break between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

There’s also the outrage and frustration of the show’s animators to take into consideration. Members of the animation team at MAPPA publicly called out the company’s extreme working conditions, with several even quitting en masse during Season 2’s release.

This has left the show without many of the talented people responsible for making it what it is. While MAPPA might be able to pull together a new team of animators quickly, this may still result in a longer window of time between Season 2’s conclusion and Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season coming out.

With all of this in mind, we wouldn’t count on getting any new Jujutsu Kaisen anime content in 2024. Even if MAPPA manages to rebuild the team behind the show quickly, it’ll still take time to get the series’ next cour up to snuff so that there isn’t a marked drop in quality compared to past seasons.

What Will Happen in Jujujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Explained

Image Credit: Gege Akutami and Shonen Jump

Rest assured, though, that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be well worth the wait, especially considering which arcs are next in line to be adapted.

In addition to dealing with the fallout of the Shibuya Incident, Yuji and his friends must also contend with a dangerous game of death brought about by Kenjaku. Alliances will be tested as the three dominant Jujutsu Sorcery families vie for control, and the sorcerers in training will be forced to dive head-long into the fray in order to keep the world from falling even further into chaos. And, if they’re lucky, they might find a way to free Satoru Gojo and shift the odds in their favor.

Should you be so inclined, you can read ahead in the manga via the official Shonen Jump website and app. Just make sure you jump in at Chapter 138, or else you’re in for some massive spoilers.

And with that, you’re all caught up on when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is coming out. For more on the series, take a look at our Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter release date calendar or our ranking of all 11 JJK arcs. Otherwise, you can find a slew of different anime-related articles down below.