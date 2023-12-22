Every New Winter 2024 Anime Airing on Crunchyroll, Listed

The Winter 2024 anime season is right around the corner, and Crunchyroll has a heap of shows set to air on their streaming platform. To help you keep track of when they all premiere and whether they’re up your alley, we’ve listed each show and its relevant information in the guide below.

All Winter 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Listed

There are a whopping 28 shows premiering on or returning to Crunchyroll during the Winter 2024 anime season, and they run the gamut in terms of what they offer.

We’ve constructed a table detailing when they’re set to air, how many episodes they’re set to have, and what days you can expect episodes to release for them via Crunchyroll. The trailers for every show are likewise included for your convenience in case you’d like to get a better idea of each one’s genre and general tone. You van then find descriptions of each show down below to get a better idea of what you’re in for.

We’ll be updating this article regularly too, so be sure to check back for new information in the coming days and weeks.

Burn the Witch #0.8

Image Credit: Studio Colorido via Crunchyroll

Adapting the prologue chapter of the series, Burn the Witch #0.8 serves as a glimpse into the series’ wider universe. More specifically, it’ll show off how Noel and Ninny came to be in charge of Balgo and the events which led to his being brought into Reverse London.

While it might not be integral to understanding the series, the film is sure to be a great jumping in point for newcomers that boasts exceptional, film-quality animation.

Fluffy Paradise

Image Credit: EMT Squared via Crunchyroll

Putting a fun twist on the usual Isekai trappings, Fluffy Paradise sees an office lady reincarnated into the body of a young girl named Nema. In addition to having the ability to befriend every non-human creature in her new world, she’s also tasked with determining whether or not the humans there deserve to keep existing.

If nothing else, the series looks like a comfy Isekai romp with plenty of furry friends to fawn over. Give it a look if you’re in need of a softer viewing experience, or if you need a palette cleanser after watching some of the season’s other shows.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Image Credit: Lerche via Crunchyroll

The 5D mind games continue in the third season of Classroom of the Elite. Unlike in past seasons though, the students are now expected to work together more than ever — and with those they made enemies of in the past no less.

There’s not much here for those who didn’t click with the first two seasons, but if you consider yourself a fan of the series up to this point, there’ll be plenty more chaos to indulge in.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomazaki Season 2

Image Credit: Project No. 9 via Crunchyroll

Tomozaki’s quest to better understand how to live properly continues in Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2, and he’s not alone in his journey. Most all of his friends, as well as some new ones, are along for the ride and dealing with a plethora of issues and philosophical quandaries.

This show is a rare example of one which you can dive into even if you didn’t check out the first season, and we’d highly recommend doing so with Season 2 if you need some thoughtful slice of life viewing to break up your binges of more action-heavy fare. Just don’t expect a reinvention of the genre and you’ll be more than satisfied.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Image Credit: Drive via Crunchyroll

When teenager Himari inherits the Momochi House from her deceased parents, she quickly learns that owning the property entails more than she bargained for. Not only is it built on the border between the human and spirit realms, but beings tied to the latter have moved in and started calling the place home. She’ll need to learn to cohabitate with these people, and may even have to help one in particular work through some past traumas and secrets.

Blending Shojo, Fantasy, and Action elements together for an intriguing supernatural tale, the series looks to be one which can cater to a wide variety of viewers. Consider checking it out if you’re in the mood for something less geared toward one specific genre, or if you enjoyed shows like Inuyasha or My Happy Marriage.

Sasaki and Peeps

Image Credit: SILVER LINK. via Crunchyroll

What happens when you pair a worn out wage slave with a mystical being disguised as a bird? You get Sasaki and Peeps, a show detailing the adventures of a business man who is whisked away on many a magical adventure after accidentally buying a mage disguised as a pet bird.

Tossing together various different elements from across several genres, this show is a bit of a wildcard amid the season’s offerings. It could scratch the same itch as Ancient Magus’ Bride; or, it could prove a solid counterpart to Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid via its attention given to a beleaguered business professional dealing with the fantastical.

We can’t say for sure, but you’re more than welcome to give it a look and test your mileage accordingly.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Image Credit: CONNECT via Crunchyroll

Following a sudden death by way of being devoured by a dragon, Rentt Faina awakens to discover that he’s still alive; albeit without any flesh and in an undead form. Unclear on why the dragon devoured him and how he survived, he sets out to restore his human form and become a Mythril-level adventurer in the process.

A neat twist on the usual fantasy anime framework, the series should scratch the same itch as titles like Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?. There’s a substantial amount of material to be adapted too, so this season could be the first of many to come.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Image Credit: Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation via Crunchyroll

Protagonist Usato is fortunate enough to be drawn into another world without the painful intervention of Truck-kun, but soon discovers that this was entirely by accident. Intent on making use of whoever they teleported though, the people who drew him into their world set about training him in the use of magic; which ,for him, means using his self-healing spells to push his body to inhumanly powerful limits.

It’s nothing Isekai fans haven’t seen before, but it still looks serviceable enough if you have yet to nail down a show from the genre that you’d like to keep up with.

One Piece Egghead Island Arc

Image Credit: Toei Animation via Crunchyroll

Following the widely acclaimed Wano arc, the One Piece anime is finally set to adapt the Egghead Island arc. In addition to introducing plenty of new characters and plot threads, there’s also a metric ton of fights, goofs, and heart-wrenching moments fans can look forward to seeing animated for the first time.

Admittedly, it is a bit strange to put One Piece on this list given it’s been ongoing for decades now. However, it’s worth noting that this coming season marks an important turning point for the series as it enters its final few arcs, and there’s never been a better time to give the series a look as a result.

Solo Leveling

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures via

One of the bigger shows to be featured this season, Solo Leveling follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo as he tries to unravel the System which brought him back to life after being slaughtered by the monsters of a dungeon. Luckily for him, he came back stronger after this experience, and has only continued to increase his strength with every ordeal he overcomes.

Acting as an adaptation of one of the biggest Korean web comics on the planet, the show has plenty of positive hype behind it. If you haven’t already, put this at the top of your list of shows to check out during the Winter 2024 anime season.

A Sign of Affection

Image Credit: AJIADO Animation Studio

College student Yuki Itose juggles the struggles of everyday life alongside those inherent to being hearing-impaired. While dealing with struggles related to train commuting, she encounters upperclassman Itsuomi Nagi and a romance quickly blossoms between the two.

The show comes off as a pretty by the numbers love story, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing if it’s done well. We’d recommend giving its first couple episodes a look and deciding whether or not its worth keeping up with from there.

Tales of Wedding Rings

Image Credit: Staple Entertainment via Crunchyroll

After chasing the love of his life into a different world, Sato finds his feelings reciprocated and becomes her betrothed. At the same time though, he learns she is a Ring Princess and that their marriage will make him the Ring King, granting him exceptional power he must use to save this fantasy world.

Part fantasy and part romance, the show’s tried and true premise is set apart by at least a few novel concepts. Give the trailer and first few episodes a look if its concept or art catches your attention.

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy

Image Credit: Studio KAI and HORNETS via Crunchyroll

After living through six different versions of a life as a villainess, Rishe decides to spend her next time loop relaxing and enjoying herself. Unfortunately, fate throws her a curveball when the crown prince of an enemy nation proposes to her (and one that killed her in another time loop no less). To live life without hardship and survive as long as possible, she’ll need to learn to live with him and potentially even prevent a devastating war.

The series’ premise is a fun one and throws a nice spin on the usual Villainess reincarnation storyline. And, with its blend of laid back and darker tones, there should be a nice selection of different elements to draw most anyone into the plot.

Banished From the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

Image Credit: Studio Flad via Crunchyroll

The slow and quiet life of Red and Princess Rit continues in the second season of this show. While there’s still plenty of relaxing and serene moments to be found throughout, there’s still some tension and adventure to be found in both their everyday life and the conflicts that seep in from places they least expected it.

THough the show’s premise is novel, there’s not much here that will hook you if you weren’t impressed by the first season. If said first cour was your jam though, this one isn’t likely to disappoint and may even raise the bar slightly.

Tsukimichi – Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Image Credit: J.C.STAFF via Crunchyroll

While Makoto and his friends may have saved humanity from the immediate threat posed by the demons, there’s still a bigger problem looming on the horizon. Not only that, but the goddess sees Makoto’s growing power as a means for rivalry. Nonetheless, Makoto aims to continue his adventure and bring together yet more outcasts, giving them a new sense of community while also shoring up the world’s defenses against whatever comes next.

As with the other follow-up seasons premiering in the Winter 2024 anime season, this show is largely catered to those who checked out and enjoyed its first season. Keep this in mind if you were considering it for your regular viewing rotation, and be sure to check out the first cour if you can’t help being intrigued by it.

The Foolish Angel Dances With the Devil

Image Credit: Children’s Playground Entertainment via Crunchyroll

Though the demon Masatora Akutsu may have initially disguised himself as a regular human in order to find someone capable of rallying his forces against Heaven’s Angels, he’s instead become enamored by his classmate Lily Amane. What he doesn’t know is that she’s an angel in disguise, and she’s intent on convincing him to reform and change his ways.

It’s the usual unexpected romance between opposing forces, and should be a good pick for you if you enjoy such stories. For everyone else, the three episode rule is a good way to test the waters with it.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Image Credit: SILVER LINK. and BLADE via Crunchyroll

After moving out to the countryside of Hokkaido from Tokyo, highschooler Tsubasa finds himself befriended by a gyaru named Minami who takes an interest in the fact that he’s a city boy. He then meets several of her friends in the process, and they all lead him to the same conclusion: Hokkaido gals are super adorable!

This show’s exactly what it looks like on its face, so give it a look if you’re in the mood for an adorable slice of life romance with plenty of cute moments and characters.

HIGH CARD Season 2

Image Credit: Studio Hibari via Crunchyroll

Finn Oldman’s adventure continues as he and the rest of High Card hunt down the remaining X-Playing Cards. A new enemy has made themselves known though, and its none other than the black knight who killed Finn’s family. Whether or not he can claim his revenge, and whether or not High Card can successfully reform the X-Playing Card deck, remains to be seen.

If you haven’t given High Card a look yet, we highly recommend it. The series is bonkers, and the second season doesn’t seem intent on changing that fact.

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I’m Not the Demon Lord

Image Credit: Jumondou via Crunchyroll

Though she’s been reincarnated as the hidden boss in an Otome game, a young college girl’s only wish is to live out a quiet life. She does so by breaking away from the game’s intended story, but after maxing out her level, she’s mistaken for the Demon Lord. With no other choice, she becomes involved with the story once again, but now with the hopes of clearing her name and earning the carefree life she desires.

There’s not much new material here, but there is the chance the show can handle its recycled elements well. Take a look at it if you’re a fan of Isekai anime, and Isekai where the protagonists exploit game mechanics in particular.

Metallic Rouge

Image Credit: BONES via Crunchyroll

Dripping with a Cyberpunk and Bladerunner aesthetic, this series follows a pair of girls tracking down androids, or Neans, intent on shattering a fragile coexistence between humans and androids. One in particular is a Nean herself, and carries out their mission by doing battle with her kind while taking on the form of a battle-ready automaton.

The promotional art and trailers for this show are impressive enough, and the fact that Bones is behind the wheel is yet another mark in its favor. Keep an eye on this series, as it’s likely to make a splash when it finally premieres in early January.

Sengoku Youko

Image Credit: WHITE FOX via Crunchyroll

The brothers Tama and Jinka use the power of spirit transformation to do battle with beings known as Katawara. Doing so may bring peace to the age of conflict they live in, but it could give rise to an age of humans; a plus for the human-loving Tama, but a downside for the human-hating Jinka. Nonetheless, they continue on their mission, their opposing viewpoints ever hanging above them.

There’s definitely something to this show in terms of its art and animation, and its story could be worthwhile so long as it does something interesting. Give it a chance if you enjoy shows that tackle fantastical topics and settings from yesteryear.

Delusional Monthly Magazine

Image Credit: OLM Team Yoshioka via Crunchyroll

The employees of Most City’s monthly science magazine are no strangers to unexplainable phenomena, but an encounter with scientist Goro Sato turns their already unpredictable lives upside down. They’ll need to pull together if they want to overcome this new ordeal and nab some top-tier material for their next issue.

There’s not much I can compare this show to, especially given how scant the actual footage of the show is in its trailer. Expect to roll the dice a bit if you give it a slot in your viewing schedule.

Bucchigiri!?!

Image Credit: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

The latest offering from the hit-churning studio MAPPA, the show is an original work following high school students and former friends Arajin Tomoshibi and Matakara Asamine. While facing off against the strongest guys in their hometown, a Genie drops in and throws their lives into complete disarray.

Because the series isn’t adapting any existing work, we know next to nothing about this series other than what’s laid out above. Given it’s coming from MAPPA though, the chances are high that it’ll at least feature some impressive animation and Sakuga throughout.

Meiji Gekken: 1874

Image Credit: Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab via Crunchyroll

After the end of the samurai era, rickshaw driver Shizuma’s intervention in an assassination attempt lands him a job with the newly established police department. Though the job may allow him to fend off the dark forces threatening the government, his real goal is to find his fiancé, Sumie, who disappeared during the Boshin War.

This series makes no attempts to hide its more dour tones and political thriller elements, but that gives it a distinct feeling compared to everything else coming otu in the Winter 2024 anime season. If you’re in the mood for something unlike everything else, this might be just the thing you’re looking for.

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Image Credit: Signal.MD via Crunchyroll

In a world ruled by Flame Fiends, Touko and Koushi continue their journey to find the Millenial Comet and unravel their destinies. Many obstacles remain in their paths, but by working together with each other and their allies they can potentially create a better existence for the remains of humanity.

There’s definitely something to be said for The Fire Hunter, but we can’t really suggest watching the second season without viewing the first beforehand. If the art or story speaks to you, consider binging the first cour before the second season premieres in mid-January.

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady With the Lamp

Image Credit: MAHO Film via Crunchyroll

After living a wicked life as the evil princess Elise, Aoi Takamoto dedicates herself to learning medicine and helping others; only to die again and reincarnate as Elise 10 years before her original death. Seeing this as an opportunity, Aoi becomes determined to do her life over differently and use her medical knowledge to save everyone she can and make the wider kingdom’s fate a better one.

Aside from the extra layer of reincarnation, this show seems like a pretty standard take on the Villainess framework. If that’s what you’re looking for, you shouldn’t be disappointed.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Season 2

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures via Crunchyroll

Mash and friends return for the second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and they’re still as unhinged as ever. For every tragic backstory and gripping tale of dark forces at play, there are sure to be rapid fire gags revolving around Mash’s insane physical strength and the oddball personalities of the supporting cast.

The show already proved its worth with the first season, so we readily suggest giving the show a chance if you haven’t already — especially if you’re a fan of magic and fantasy themes.

The Witch and the Beast

Image Credit: Yokohama Animation Laboratory

An unlikely pair journey across the land in a quest for vengeance. One is a young woman cursed by a witch. The other is a soft-spoken man who carries a coffin on his back. By working together, the two just might find those they’re seeking and make them pay; and, while they’re at it, they might end up being the heroes needed in a grim world of secrets and hidden threats.

Wearing its inspirations on its sleeve, any fan of anime from the mid to early 2000s is likely to see some potential in this show. Whether or not it has said potential, though, likely won’t become apparent until after a few episodes have aired.