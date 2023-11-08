Does Gabi Die in Attack on Titan? Answered

Attack on Titan is a grim tale where countless people die in brutal ways. Gabi is a character introduced near the end of the story, and some fans may wonder if she will die like others. If you are curious about the answer, we can tell you the fate of this fiery girl.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan!*

Gabi’s Fate in Attack on Titan Explained

Gabi is among the lucky people who survived until the end of Attack on Titan. She encounters several near-death moments since she likes to throw herself into the center of numerous battles.

During the final battle, the “source of all living matter” releases a white smoke that turns all Eldians except for Titan Power wielders and Ackermans into Titans. Besides Jean and Connie, Gabi is also forced to shift into a wild Titan and attack their allies.

Luckily, this is not permanent. After Mikasa beheads Eren and releases Ymir Fritz from her twisted love, the Titan Powers are completely erased from the world. All the Eldians also revert back to their human form and can safely reunite with their families.

The final scene of Gabi is different in manga and anime. In the manga, you can see Gabi and Falco accompanying Levi as they walk through a city street. On the other hand, in the anime, Gabi and Falco can be seen planting a tree together while Levi is giving candies to children.

Either way, Gabi receives a happy ending, and she continues to have a good relationship with Falco. Some fans may be disappointed with this answer, considering how some dislike the girl for killing Sasha.

However, Hajime Isayama wanted to show that there is no right side in a war and that everyone has their own motives. Although killing Gabi might be emotionally satisfying, it makes more sense for her to survive and learn to grow out of her hate for the Eldians.

That’s all you need to know about Gabi’s fate at the end of Attack on Titan. If you want to read more about this anime, consider checking out the links below this post. I also recommend reading our character analysis on Eren if you want to hear what we think about this complicated protagonist.