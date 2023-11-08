Does Levi Die in Attack on Titan? Explained

Levi Ackerman has always been one of the most skilled fighters and most powerful characters in the show. However, if there’s one thing Attack on Titan has proven time and time again, it’s that even the most formidable soldiers are never truly safe from the many looming threats of death. Follow along below for everything you’ll need to know regarding Levi’s fate at the end of the story.

Levi’s Fate in Attack on Titan Explained

Luckily for longtime Levi fans, our beloved captain manages to survive the entirety of Attack on Titan, meaning no, he does not die in the final moments of the story. However, much like many other characters in the series, the end to Levi’s tale is in no way considered happy, perhaps being bittersweet at best.

Already suffering horrendous injuries from when Zeke blew himself up in a prior encounter, Levi continued to fight on during the Rumbling, assisting his comrades and ensuring Mikasa and Armin succeeded in stopping Eren. During the final fight, Levi managed to save Connie, but at the cost of breaking one of his legs. Pairing this blow with his already existing injuries and missing fingers, Levi is left in no condition to fight. He’s last seen after the events of the Rumbling confined to a wheelchair, spending his time in the company of Gabi and Falco, handing out candy to surviving children.

Image Source: Studio MAPPA

Despite his survival, Levi’s tale remains perhaps one of the most tragic in all of Attack on Titan. While it’s true that almost every beloved trio in the show lost one of their friends, (Armin and Mikasa losing Eren, Reiner and Annie losing Berthold, and Jean and Connie losing Sasha, for example), Levi has experienced much more loss than just one dear friend or comrade. While most characters have the one they lost along the way, Levi appears to be an outlier, instead remaining as the only one to make it to the end.

First, there was his beloved friendship with Isabelle and Furlan, with losing them as one of the most traumatic events of his life. His hand-picked squad would also soon meet an equally brutal fate, being destroyed in mere seconds by the Female Titan. Then, of course, he grew extremely close to both Erwin and Hange after spending years working alongside them. To have both Erwin and Hange lost along the road to victory and peace is heartbreaking, with Levi outliving all of his dear comrades and friends.

While it’s tragic to know Levi is the sole survivor in this sense, it’s nice to know that he now finally gets a chance to rest after years of dedication as a Scout Captain, and make peace with the past, knowing the sacrifice of his friends were worth it all along. On another touching note, it seems that the beginnings of a new trio may form alongside Gabi and Falco, this time with the veteran and young soldiers bonding over hope for a peaceful future and a chance to start again, rather than survival and a need to fight for humanity.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Levi dies in Attack on Titan. For more helpful gues, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can answer all of your burning questions from the finale, such as an explanation of the mysteries and the meaning of the post-credits scene.