5 Unexpected Features From Early Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay

Image Source: EA

Despite Cal Kestis’ setbacks as an inexperienced Padawan in Fallen Order, he is now a fully recognized Jedi in the upcoming sequel, Survivor. Along with his newfound powers is a set of developed skills he has learned along the way, where players can explore the latest home base, planet Koboh. But, since there are so many unique mechanics revealed in the recent early access versions, we’ll show you five unexpected Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features to get you started on the next phase of Cal’s legendary journey.

Mastery of Attack Styles

Image Source: Screenshot via EA Star Wars YouTube

A Jedi’s attack stances and styles can vary based on their training and preferred use of a technique, from Mace Windu’s Form VII to Darth Vader’s ultimate mastery of all forms. However, players can expect a different approach to offensive strategies with Cal’s change in attack styles, featuring a more fluid movement speed compared to Fallen Order.

One of the most surprising attacks is the latest use of the blaster, an uncommon technique for lightsaber wielders during the High Republic era. Of course, some warriors have utilized it post-Order 66, like Luke Skywalker and Ezra Bridge, differing from Obi-Wan Kenobi’s “uncivilized” ideology in Episode 3. This new way of handling a weapon will give players the opportunity to take down enemies quicker, especially when they combine the strength of the lightsaber and the blaster.

The Return of Force Abilities

Image Source: Screenshot via EA Star Wars YouTube

Now that Cal has had some time to harness his abilities, you can anticipate the return of the beloved Jedi mind trick, Force Confusion. Fans may recognize this hallucinatory skill from the very first episode of the franchise during the iconic moment when Obi-Wan tricked a few Stormtroopers. Yet, instead of controlling people, Survivor lets you manipulate creatures’ minds to attack the evil Empire’s foes.

According to the PlayStation Blog, players can perform other creature-related interactions with the new mounts of the series. In particular, you can utilize the Tame skill on a beast to either fly or ride on its back to get around the map at a tremendous speed.

Enhanced Customization

Image Source: Screenshot via JorRaptor YouTube

Many gamers, like JorRaptor and EckhartsLadder, have continued to praise the enormous haul of cosmetics in the early-access versions, which will likely expand upon its full release. Not only can you change Cal’s hairstyle, facial hair, and clothing, but you can also design BD-1 in its entirety, including a wear-and-tear look to go along with your dangerous adventures and an R2-D2 pattern.

Players can try out the latest colors and blueprints for their lightsabers using the powerful Kyber Crystals, resulting in unique designs for all warriors. Like BD-1, you can make a shiny creation with unused materials or prove your worth as an experienced Jedi through a rugged outline.

Massive Open-World Map

Image Source: EA via PlayStation Blog

In comparison to Fallen Order, Survivor features a substantially bigger map with numerous quests and side activities. One of the most unexpected mechanics is the new music gameplay as players take on the role of a DJ at a local Cantina. But, if the disk jockey life isn’t for you, you can collect seeds to develop your own garden and earn valuable resources for your journey.

For the explorers, you can discover ruins, dungeons, and mines on planets to earn perks and upgrades to boost Cal’s performance. Players may also use the fast-travel mechanic to reach destinations quicker, which was not featured in the game’s predecessor.

A New Threat of Enemies

Image Source: Screenshot via EckhartsLadder YouTube

Remember the deadly Rancor that Luke took down in Return of the Jedi? Well, now you can go face-to-face with one in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, amongst other famous adversaries. Based on JorRaptor’s early-access look, you’ll need to time your dodges right, or else you may find yourself eaten by the formidable beast, similar to what happened with the ill-fated Gamorrean in the film series.

Players can also expect a wider variety of enemies, from Bedlam Raiders to wild Koboh creatures, offering new challenges as a Jedi. Some familiar opponents are still relatively easy to defeat, considering the weak nature of the B1-series droids. Regardless, you’ll certainly have your hands full with other types of foes as you progress further, maximizing your strength as a Jedi.

