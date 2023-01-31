When Does Jedi: Survivor Come Out? Answered
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming.
Cal Kestis and BD-1 are coming back, as Jedi: Survivor has officially been given a release date. While details are still a bit sparse regarding what the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be about, we at least know that it’ll continue the plot line from the original. Here is everything you need to know about when Jedi: Survivor is coming out.
It was officially revealed during The Game Awards that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor would be arriving on March 17, 2023. Originally, a leak suggested that it would be coming out a few days earlier, but the trailer above has now confirmed the proper release date.
Jedi: Survivor Release Date
Unfortunately, EA has just revealed that the original release date has been delayed until April 28, 2022. The decision to delay was made in order to let REspawn deliver a more polished experience for fans, and they want to make it so that everyone gets the best experience possible.
That does it for everything you need to know about when Jedi: Survivor comes out. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs.
