April has finally arrived, and is an exciting time to look forward to in terms of video game releases and content. If you’re looking to pick up some new titles this month, then we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about the best games to consider. In no particular order, here’s our list for the top 10 best games releasing in April 2023 to keep on your radar.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

April 12 – Xbox Series X|S

Arriving on the Xbox Series X|S a year after the one-year timed exclusive release for PC and PS5, Ghostwire: Tokyo brings a first-person action-adventure title with an eye-catching spooky, neon aesthetic to the platform. Ghostwire: Tokyo has an impressive narrative and immersive world set in an alternate Japan overcome with supernatural entities.

While being praised for the visual worldbuilding, Ghostwire: Tokyo is known to have mixed reviews on combat, with reports of it feeling a little clunky and boss battles being underwhelming. Despite the combat not being perfect, it stands out as unique and contains plenty of enjoyable enemy encounters to work your way through. On top of this, the atmosphere of the supernatural-infested world is rather impressive, as it manages to balance beauty and haunted imagery. Ghostwire Tokyo arrives on the Xbox Store and Xbox Game Pass on April 12, 2023.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

April 14 – PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Arriving on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 14, 2023, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes ten games from the Mega Man series that you can work through at your own pace. These games include all six mainline Mega Man Battle Network games, bringing a different approach to the familiar mix of run-and-gun and Metroidvania playstyle and swapping it out for a tactical RPG format.

These games play similarly to any other tactical RPG, featuring a world map, NPCs, and unique combat where you take control of a battle program called Megaman.exe to go head-to-head against viruses. This differs significantly from the average Mega Man title, making it quite an interesting spin-off series to dive into. If you’re a big fan of tactical RPGs, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection could be worth a shot, even if you’re unfamiliar with the franchise.

Minecraft Legends

April 18 – PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy game set to release on April 18, 2023, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC consoles. Taking the beloved open world with sandbox-like qualities that millions of fans love and appreciate, Minecraft Legends puts a new spin on things with a linear action-strategy approach while also keeping hints of fan-favorite familiarities such as building and crafting.

In Minecraft Legends, you’ll play from a third-person perspective and step into the shoes of a hero as you team up with new friends and familiar mobs to take down your opponent, the ever-so-greedy Piglins. If the single-player storyline isn’t enough to excite you on its own, you’ll also be able to team up with and challenge your friends to duke it out in PvP or take down the Piglins together using a combination of teamwork and tactics.

Disney Speedstorm

April 18 – PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Disney Speedstorm is essentially Disney’s take on the popular Mario Kart franchise, bringing a kart-racing game for all ages to enjoy across the Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on April 18, 2023. While many major franchises throw out a kart-racing game or two in their lifetime that end up as forgotten titles, Speedstorm looks like a surprisingly fun alternative to the Super Mario Bros. racer everyone is familiar with.

It has a variety of Disney characters revealed in the roster, from Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to Hercules and Captain Hook, which will be sure to create some hilarious and wacky moments of competition between friends, enemies, and strangers of the Disney universe. The graphics are also rather visually appealing, with bright effects and animations lighting up the screen as you tear up the race track. If there will be a strong contender for Mario Kart’s crown of toon-themed racers, Disney Speedstorm seems like just the right fit.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (DLC)

April 19 – PS5

While this one technically isn’t a game, Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC is one of the most eagerly anticipated content releases of the month, finally becoming available on April 19, 2023.

The Burning Shores DLC brings plenty of beautiful and fun new additions to Horizon Forbidden West that everyone can’t wait to get their hands on. First, the new flying mount titled the Water Wing can dive underwater, allowing you to explore the ocean at a new pace. There will also be a threatening new monster to overcome as Aloy, new cosmetic outfits and weapons, and plenty of minor additions that make the immersion and sense of exploration in Horizon Forbidden West hit an all-time high.

This DLC will also take Aloy on an adventure across the remains of Los Angeles, bringing some beautiful new scenery and the fascinating remains of the post-apocalyptic city to the screen. You can fly through changing cloud formations, abandoned ruins, and mysterious caves, witnessing new weather effects such as lightning strikes that create moody coloration in the world’s atmosphere.

Bramble: The Mountain King

April 20 – PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Bramble: The Mountain King is described by the developers as a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark Nordic fables. Players will take control of a young boy named Olle, who is trying to find and save his missing sister from a troll-like monster. If you’re a fan of Nordic fables or dark exploration games, Bramble: The Mountain King seems like a promising title with a beautiful yet dangerous world to navigate.

When setting foot in the mysterious and odd land of Bramble, twisted, mythical creatures of all shapes and sizes will watch Olle along the way, and not all of them will be friendly. This adds a fun layer of suspense and tension, as you must be careful about choosing when to seek cover and hide or approach these oddities. Bramble: The Mountain King releases on April 20 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

April 20 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is the highly-anticipated second-episode sequel to the original coffee brewing storytelling experience. Episode 2 will return to the Lo-fi late-night coffee shop, where players will brew hot drinks for customers, who aren’t always human. These customers will share their stories with you along the way, and you’ll have the opportunity to listen to these tales and connect with these individuals through your role as a barista.

Suppose the gorgeous pixel art style and subtle, charming animations aren’t enough to catch your attention. In that case, the intrigue of the mysterious humanoid customers and their supernatural, mythical, and quirky auras may just push you to pick up the title and play it in your downtime, creating a perfectly relaxing game experience. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly releases for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and PC on April 20, 2023, leaving enough time to gather some cash, brew your own coffee, and grab this one for yourself.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

April 21 – Nintendo Switch

After an understandable delay in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is arriving on the Nintendo Switch on April 21, 2023. This title is a remake of the much-loved turn-based strategy GBA games Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, with a revival in the form of updated, modern graphics and a rather charming, simplistic 3D chibi art style.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will also feature options to take on your friends (or rivals!) in the Versus Mode, where up to four players can choose a CO and battle across a wide selection of maps, using their CO powers strategically to turn the fight in their favor. As well as Versus Mode, there will also be an Online Mode available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, where players can challenge others to 1v1 matches and showcase their skills.

Dead Island 2

April 21 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5

Dead Island 2 is one of the longest-awaited video game sequels of all time, and after spending years in the void, it finally lives to see a release day on April 21, 2023. Dead Island 2 will be available for all zombie-slaying fans to purchase on the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

Set a few months after the first game’s events, Dead Island 2 takes place in an open-world, post-apocalyptic, sunny Los Angeles. As you progress through the mysterious story, you’ll face multiple variants of the terrifying zombies, meaning you’ll need to use several different approaches to slay them and survive. If you’re into hacking and slashing your way through the undead and escaping from dreaded flesh-eating beings, then Dead Island 2 may be precisely what you’re looking for.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

April 28 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The single-player sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brings back the familiar and beloved protagonist Cal for a new third-person action-adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game will be released on April 28, 2023, and available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In this upcoming title, Cal will trek across new planets to continue his story, embarking on a narrative-driven adventure set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal must fight back against the Empire, which has only grown stronger despite previous efforts, and stop the galaxy from descending further into darkness. He will face thrills, dangers, and threats that are both new and familiar along his journey to achieve these goals.

That’s it for the 10 best games releasing in April 2023 to keep on your radar. Which of them are you most excited to get your hands on? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below, and check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite for plenty more lists, guides, and news to cover all of your gaming needs.

