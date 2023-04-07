Image Source: Capcom

There’s still plenty to do even after you’ve beaten the main story in Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as trying your hand at Mercenaries mode! This game mode lets you take on three different stages as you try to kill as many enemies as possible to rack up a high score. Here’s how to get S++ rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries.

S++ Rank Requirements in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries

Not to be confused with the S+ rank requirements for the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Mercenaries rank requirements are quite a bit different. Here are the score thresholds you need to hit for each one:

A Rank: 100,000

S: Rank: 200,000

S+ Rank: 500,000

S++ Rank: 1,000,000

The good news is that if you’re just looking to unlock all four playable characters in Mercenaries, all you have to do is hit A rank on each character. Getting A rank with Leon on any stage will unlock Luis, A rank with Luis will get you Krauser, and A rank with Krauser will get you HUNK.

As long as you’re making an effort to get all the green time blobs and you’re using Mayhem mode to rack up your score, you should be able to hit A rank very easily.

However, if you want to unlock the Handcannon Magnum, you’ll need to hit S rank with all four characters on any stage. The Handcannon can be unlocked by completing the main story on Professional Mode without using any bonus methods, but if you’re feeling confident in your Mercenaries skills, this is a much faster way to unlock the powerful gun.

That’s all you need to know about what the S++ rank requirements are for Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

