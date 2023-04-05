How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Don’t let Giovanni intimidate you. He’s the boss of Team Go Rocket, but his Pokemon are beatable. Just follow this guide for an easy win.

Once you defeat all the Team Go Rocket Leaders, it’s time to take on their boss. It won’t be an easy task, but here is how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO

For being the boss of Team Go Rocket, this battle isn’t especially difficult if you have proper counters. In fact, it’s one of the most straightforward of these leader battles since Giovanni’s first and third Pokemon will always be set in stone. Here are all of Giovanni’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Persian (Normal)

Pokemon 2 Nidoking (Poison/Ground) Kingler (Water) Kingdra (Water/Dragon)

Pokemon 3 Regice (Ice)



Giovanni Battle 1

Persian

It makes sense — when it comes to lore — that Persian is Giovanni’s first Pokemon, but you would expect the head of Team GO Rocket to have a stronger mon. Persian isn’t anything special, so overpower it with your Cobalion, Lucario, Buzzswole, etc.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Lucario, Terrakion, Virizion, Buzzswole

Battle 2

Nidoking

Nidoking is susceptible to Ice-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks, so you can pick a handful of different Pokemon here. Just make sure that you shield its first charge move if you’re using a Pokemon that is part Steel like Mega Steelix.

Best Picks: Groudon, Mega Swampert, Rhyperior, Mega Steelix, Mega Gyarados

Kingler

The evolved form of Krabby is nothing to be trifled with. Crabhammer is a devastating Water-type attack, but as long as you bring some powerful Grass-types, then you should be ok. Electric-types can also do the trick here as long as they’re powerful Legendaries or Mega Pokemon.

Best Picks: Kartana, Mega Sceptile, Zekrom, Sky Forme Shaymin, Xurkitree, Mega Latios

Kingdra

Fairies are the eternal enemies of Kingdra. Mega Gardevoir is a great option here since it deals massive damage and boosts other Fairy-type attackers. Don’t forget the Dragon types though. Kingdra isn’t close to being the strongest Dragon, so Salamence and Rayquaza will easily be able to deal with this Pokemon.

Best Picks: Mega Gardevoir, Mega Salamence, Palkia, Rayquaza, Salamence

Giovanni Battle 3

Regice

Congrats on reaching the end of the road against Giovanni. Now it’s just time to blow Regice away with some of the best Fire-type damage in Pokemon GO. Powerful Steel- or Fighting-type attackers will also get the job done here.

Best Picks: Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, Terrakion, Mega Alakazam, Chandelure

Best Pokemon Team

There are a ton of options for this battle up until you get to Regice, but you can only pick three mons to go to battle with you. Here’s a solid team that should help you best Giovanni.

Our ideal team for beating Giovanni is:

Cobalion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword) Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt | Solar Beam) Chandelure (Incinerate | Overheat)

Secondary Team:

Mega Alakazam (Counter | Focus Blast) Palkia (Dragon Tail | Draco Meteor) Terrakion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword)

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO. Now that you’ve beaten Giovanni, it’s time to take on Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo all over again.

