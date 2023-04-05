One Piece Chapter 1080 Release Date & Spoilers
Blackbeard takes the stage.
With all the betrayal and action that has taken place on Egghead Island, it’s become a big mess. Everyone’s favorite Straw Hat Pirates are still backed against the wall, but some important pieces are still falling into place. Here’s everything we know regarding the release date of One Piece chapter 1080 and story spoilers for those eager readers who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1080 Come Out? Answered
Fans won’t have that long to wait as One Piece chapter 1080 will be out through the Viz Media website on April 10.
Viz Media allows anyone to read the most recent three chapters for free without any need to make an account. This means that readers can access all the way back to chapter 1077 for a refresher, but that will become unavailable when chapter 1080 hits.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1080?
As One Piece is such a massively popular series, spoilers are always expected to leak out ahead of a new release. With that in mind, we do know what will happen in chapter 1080.
The chapter’s main focus is spent on Blackbeard and his crew after their arrival on Egghead Island in chapter 1079. Blackbeard has taken Koby hostage in an effort to persuade the World Government to call off the Marines. However, Blackbeard doesn’t know that Koby’s SWORD position can be severed at any time, regardless of his Hero title.
It is unlikely that Blackbeard’s gambit with Koby will work, as a flashback in the chapter reveals that SWORD doesn’t need the approval to attack. Seeing that the Marines have already been mobilized against Egghead Island, doom is still coming.
Chapter 1080 doesn’t feature any of the Strawhat Pirates, but they will likely meet up with Blackbeard before long.
This is everything there is to know about the release date of One Piece chapter 1080 and story spoilers. For more One Piece news and guides, be sure to take a look at our links below.
