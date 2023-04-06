How to Make the Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Nala and Simba have roared their way into Dreamlight Valley, but before you’re able to invite them to live in your valley, you’ll have to take on a series of quests. One of these missions requires players to make a bug platter for the two lions, which is a 5-Star meal that’ll make you a worthy friend. If you find yourself stuck at the cooking station trying to figure out which ingredients go into this dish, keep reading to find out how to cook the bug platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Bug Platter Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are only three ingredients in the Bug Platter recipe, but when given this quest there are no instructions on how many of each bug should go into it. Here’s the exact number of each insect necessary to cook this meal for Simba and Nala:

2 Colorful Bugs

2 Red Bugs

1 Slimy Bug

To cook this snack, simply drag all of the ingredients into the pot. Make sure there’s space in your inventory and a sufficient amount of coal, otherwise you’ll be unable to make the bug platter.

After you’ve cooked this meal, you can return to Nala and Simba and continue with the Eyes in the Dark questline. If you’re having trouble finding these ingredients, check out our in-depth guide that’ll show you exactly where to find all of the bugs required to cook this meal. You don’t have to go too far to gather the insects, all of them will be located within the various areas around the Lion King biome.

That’s how you can cook the bug platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’d like to learn some more recipes, like how to make vanilla ice cream or a vegetarian stew, make sure to check out our related posts down below.

