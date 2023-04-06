How to Beat the Final Boss in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Leon is more than ready to end his adventure in the remote Spanish village after rescuing Ashley from the Church. Unfortunately, the Los Iluminados cult won’t let you complete your mission easily, and you will need to defeat the big baddie first before you can escape from the island. So, here’s how you can beat Osmund Saddler, the final boss in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Saddler Boss Fight Guide

Like other Resident Evil games, the final boss of Resident Evil 4 Remake will mutate into a massive mutated beast that reflects his true nature. Leon, who’s already sick of Osmund Saddler’s nonsense, can’t wait to give him a piece of his mind. Unfortunately, the cult leader does not go down easily, and you must beat him twice.

First Phase

The fastest way to end the first phase is by using the Rocket Launcher, which you can purchase from the Merchant. The price will vary depending on your chosen difficulty mode, but it ranges between 50,000 and 160,000 Pesetas. Although it costs an arm and a leg, the weapon is certainly worth the money since it can one-shot any boss.

However, if you don’t want to or can’t use the Rocket Launcher, you can still defeat Saddler quickly by attacking his eyes. When the battle starts, the boss will jump down near an explosive barrel which you can shoot to stun the monster temporarily. After that, you can pull out your strongest weapon and aim for his weak spots.

Saddler will have three eyes in total, and you will need to move around him to hit each of them. Be careful not to get too close since the boss has a stomping move that can hurt you quite badly.

Attack the eyes on his sides first, and only after the bio-weapon is staggered can you go for the main eye where Saddler’s face is located. You just need to keep repeating this pattern until you deplete all of Saddler’s health and trigger the second phase.

Second Phase

Although Saddler looks scarier now, the fight is much easier in the second phase. You will need to evade numerous sweeping attacks from the tentacles by pressing Circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox. The boss will also perform some slam moves, but you can easily dodge them by constantly moving from left to right.

You can attack Saddler during this phase, but it is not necessary. You can simply focus your attention on evading and wait until Ada comes to the rescue. She will throw you a special Rocket Launcher, which you must use to kill the cult leader.

That is everything you need to know on how to beat Saddler, the final boss in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other guides on Twinfinite.

